Hallmark Channel Announces All-New Romantic Comedy 'Roadhouse Romance' Lauren Alaina & Tyler Hynes Star In The Fall Harvest Film

The all-new original movie, "Roadhouse Romance" will premiere Saturday, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hallmark Channel announces the first movie of the 2021 "Fall Harvest" programming event, a new romantic comedy, "Roadhouse Romance." The film stars Academy of Country Music and CMT Award Winning country music artist Lauren Alaina ("Road Less Traveled") and Tyler Hynes (" It Was Always You ").Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather's BBQ joint is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teaches her that sometimes it's best to look forward instead of looking back.Paul Ziller ("Ruby Herring Mysteries") directs from a script by Sally Robinson ("Steel Magnolias").Alaina performs her songs "Run" and "What Do You Think Of," in the movie which will appear on her forthcoming album. She also sings a cover of Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing At All," the first song she performed at Tootsies in Nashville when she was just twelve years old. Alaina will be joining country group Florida Georgia Line on tour beginning in September.The all-new original movie, "Roadhouse Romance" will premiere Saturday, September 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT) kicking off Hallmark Channel's "Fall Harvest" programming event.



