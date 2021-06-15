Chart-Topping R&B Soul Duo Ruff Endz Releases Visuals To Their Summer-Smash Single "Hopeless"'



Facebook - /OfficialRuffEndz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Top40-Charts's visitors can hear the summer-smash single, "HOPELESS", from chart-topping and multi-award winning group, RUFF ENDZ. The mid-tempo and 'get you in a summer mood' single is lifted from the recently released chart-topping album, "REBIRTH". The album is globally available now, via the SRG ILS Group label imprint."Hopeless" was written and produced by David Chance. "My Guyanese roots inspired this beautiful song. It takes me back to the West Indian rhythms that you would hear all throughout the streets of Guyana," mentions David. "Hopeless is a simple love song about a man that is a "hopeless romantic" and has found the girl that matches his "fly", so he is expressing his love for her through this island inspired rhythm," he adds.The summer-friendly visuals were directed by David Chance. "We wanted to show a video that made you feel like summer-time fun with an Island twist to it. Because of covid-19 it was nearly impossible to shoot in our desired location which was Bermuda, so the closest place to Baltimore that had palm trees was Florida!," chuckles David. "Miami and Orlando had major curfews in place due to Covid, so we figured we would stay clear of those areas and decided to shoot in Jacksonville, Florida. Our dancers traveled from Atlanta and not only brought choreography to the video but also doubled as leading ladies. Oh, it was challenging, but at the end of the day we had so much fun and we hope that our fans feel that in the video," shares Donte.RUFF ENDZ's latest album release, "REBIRTH" debuted at #3 on the iTunes R&B charts. The group celebrated chart-topping success of the album with a Billboard-reveal in Times Square where fans joined the group for social-distancing photos, autographs and a pure celebration in the middle of Times Square."The inspiration behind this album was birthed out of our experiences, both personally and professionally. Musically the album embodies elements from the classic era of R&B which we thought were important to preserve but still be able to incorporate a 2021 perspective," mentions Ruff Endz."We are excited about this project because it's a true expression of how we really feel as men. We see life as a roller coaster of emotions and "REBIRTH" is a reflection of us riding the emotional ups & downs of life. Each song shares about an emotion that we have experienced and how we dealt with those situations," adds the group.Overall, the tone of this album is positive, so it doesn't matter where you are in your life there is something for you on this album that is sure to satisfy your R&B appetite.Ruff Endz, the hip-hop soul duo of David "Davinch" Chance and Dante "Chi" Jordan, formed in Baltimore in the mid-'90s. Named after the "Ruff" parts of the city, the group came up in West Baltimore originally as part of a quartet. Soon after they broke off on their own as a duo ,and in 1999 they signed to Epic Records. In that same year Ruff Endz was featured on Martin Lawrence's "Blue Streak" with a song entitled "Please dont forget about me" produced by Super Star producer Nokio from the platinum group "Dru Hill". They followed up in 2000 with their first album entitled "Love Crimes". Their first single, " No More ", reached #1 on the R&B/Hip Hop charts and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2002, the duo released their second album, Someone To Love You, which peaked in the top 10 on the R&B charts and top 50 on Billboard.The album's first single, " Someone To Love You ", went on to spend 11 weeks at #1 on the AC charts and with their second single, "Cash, Money, Cars, Clothes" rounding out the top 50 on Billboard. They have shared the stage with music industry icons such as Mary J. Blige, R. Kelly, and Christina Aguilera while also featured on CNN, MTV, BET, Top of the Pops (UK), and Much Music (Canada) just to name a few. Their music has been showcased on several feature films including Chris Rock's "Down to Earth" , Eddie Murphy's " I Spy ", and Ice Cube's "Barber Shop" just to name a few.Their success has grown and crossed US borders to headline their own tours throughout Europe and Japan building a major international fan base. After splitting in 2004 ,the group decided to join forces once again after their hometown of Baltimore erupted into an Historical uprising that left their city in flames. With the city in unrest, they were compelled to record their first song entitled "Time 4 Change" a song that speaks out against injustice for their city and all cities alike. "Time 4 Change" is also the groups tribute to Martin Luther King. Ruff Endz will also be featured on the new Fox TV show called "Shots Fired" with a song called "Speak to My Heart"(episode 7) which premiered March 22, 2018.In 2020 , the group partnered with SRG-ILS Group to bring you their fifth studio album called " REBIRTH". With songs like "Be The One " Congratulations", and "Hopeless", the Hip-Hop Soul Duo Ruff Endz is bringing what so many people want...100% ORGANIC R&B!Website - www.OfficialRuffEndz.comInstagram - @OfficialRuffEndzFacebook - /OfficialRuffEndz



