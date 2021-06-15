Lido Beach Debuts New Version Of Fan Favorite "Scar" Off 2008 Debut Album 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes'





www.instagram.com/lidobeachmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock band Lido Beach was originally formed in 2008 by the former bassist for The City Drive (We The People/Sony Records) Scott Waldman. Named after Waldman's Long Island hometown, Lido Beach released their debut album 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes' that same year. Armed with a set of ultra-catchy earworms, and a steady touring schedule that found them playing shows with the likes of the Cab, Black Tide and American Hi-Fi, Lido Beach quickly earned a loyal fanbase.After releasing their "Social Climbing" EP in 2013 they disbanded, until 2017 when they reunited for a series of shows. Since then, Lido Beach has become more of a solo project for Waldman, who now lives in Los Angeles and by day runs a successful music management company, writes for a number of media outlets, and hosts a long-running podcast.In 2018 Waldman/Lido Beach released a new single "I Fell Hard" and later, an acoustic version of the 2008 song " My Oh My " which were both well-received by fans. During the pandemic, he again got the urge to revisit and rework tracks from the band's catalog, which resulted in the latest single, "New Scar, Same Scar," a re-imagining of the track 'Scar' from 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes.'Waldman says, "I wrote this song in 2000 about a traumatic event in college that I'll never address publicly. Bullying is awful and I don't want to give this person any press. Still, I'm happy the song was written and that it finally turns legal."The track is debuting today on Loudwire: https://loudwire.com/lido-beach-new-scar-same-scar/."New Scar, Same Scar" will be available on DSPs on Friday, June 11.https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lidobeach/new-scar-same-scarwww.facebook.com/lidobeachwww.instagram.com/lidobeachmusic



