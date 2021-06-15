Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 15/06/2021

Lido Beach Debuts New Version Of Fan Favorite "Scar" Off 2008 Debut Album 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock band Lido Beach was originally formed in 2008 by the former bassist for The City Drive (We The People/Sony Records) Scott Waldman. Named after Waldman's Long Island hometown, Lido Beach released their debut album 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes' that same year. Armed with a set of ultra-catchy earworms, and a steady touring schedule that found them playing shows with the likes of the Cab, Black Tide and American Hi-Fi, Lido Beach quickly earned a loyal fanbase.

After releasing their "Social Climbing" EP in 2013 they disbanded, until 2017 when they reunited for a series of shows. Since then, Lido Beach has become more of a solo project for Waldman, who now lives in Los Angeles and by day runs a successful music management company, writes for a number of media outlets, and hosts a long-running podcast.

In 2018 Waldman/Lido Beach released a new single "I Fell Hard" and later, an acoustic version of the 2008 song "My Oh My" which were both well-received by fans. During the pandemic, he again got the urge to revisit and rework tracks from the band's catalog, which resulted in the latest single, "New Scar, Same Scar," a re-imagining of the track 'Scar' from 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes.'

Waldman says, "I wrote this song in 2000 about a traumatic event in college that I'll never address publicly. Bullying is awful and I don't want to give this person any press. Still, I'm happy the song was written and that it finally turns legal."
The track is debuting today on Loudwire: https://loudwire.com/lido-beach-new-scar-same-scar/.
"New Scar, Same Scar" will be available on DSPs on Friday, June 11.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lidobeach/new-scar-same-scar
www.facebook.com/lidobeach
www.instagram.com/lidobeachmusic






