Latin 16/06/2021

Wisin, Los Legendarios & Jhay Cortez Drop "Fiel Remix" With Anuel AA And Myke Towers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global genre stars Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios join forces with Anuel AA and Myke Towers on the long awaited "Fiel Remix" via La Base Music Group/WK Records.
The video was shot on location in Miami, FL and directed by Navs from Compostela Films, and also includes part of the viral TikTok dance of "Fiel." The action-packed video will sure become a fan favorite and a summer anthem.

The original version of "Fiel" from Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios continues to be a global hit and was chosen as part of the "50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far" by Billboard Magazine." For the second week in a row, the chart-topping hit is the #1 song on the radio charts in Puerto Rico, reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm charts in the United States and continues in the SPOTIFY TOP 20 GLOBAL.
With over 149 million views, the video trended in over 25 countries the day of its premiere, becoming the most watched video worldwide. Today, it has over 500 million streams on all digital platforms combined.






