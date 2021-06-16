Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/06/2021

Mykki Blanco Shares New Single "It's Not My Choice" (Ft. Blood Orange)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Friday, June 18 Mykki Blanco will drop their highly anticipated mini-album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records).
Today they shares another taste of the LP by way of new single "It's Not My Choice" (feat. Blood Orange) - a soft mid tempo soul jam that narrates the tug of war that is a dysfunctional relationship. The track sees Mykki Blanco navigating the painful realities of a potential breakup, reflecting then pleading to save their romance and keep the love alive.
With production from executive producer FaltyDL reminiscent of the early eighties musical stylings of Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and Anita Baker, "It's Not My Choice" finds Blood Orange's Devonte Hynes crooning melancholically over a lush synth and saxophone laden baseline. "It's Not My Choice" leaves the listener musing whether it's worth it to stay together or allow love to have a change of heart.

Today's single follows the recently released "Summer Fling" which Flood Magazine labeled "a prime contender for summer anthem 2k21."
Previous to that Mykki shared "Free Ride" and "Love Me" (feat. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue)." Pitchfork just included Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep on their "51 Most Anticipated Albums of Summer 2021″ list and AV Club has declared it "one of the summer's must-hear releases." While the mini-album is available via all DSPs this week, the physical formats will be available October 1.
It marks Blanco's first official release in nearly five years since their debut full-length Mykki album.






