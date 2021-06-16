Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 16/06/2021

Izzie's Caravan Releases First Full Length Album 'Blow The Lid'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 10, 2020, at the height of the worldwide pandemic, Izzie's Caravan began a 10 month-long journey. The Caravan released the first single, "Roadkill Rita" from their latest album, "Blow The Lid." After 4 more preview singles from the album, including the #1 UK iTunes Blues chart smash title song, Izzie and the boys are ready to unveil the full-blown album.

On June 15th, 2021, the wait is finally over...The album, 10 months in the making is, at long last, released! The 8-track album, "Blow The Lid" will be unleashed in all its rockin', bluesy glory. In addition to the aforementioned tracks is an 18-minute epic jam, "Curse Of Anastasia," which Izzie describes as "18-minutes of Iron Maiden meets Hans Zimmer!"

TRACK LISTING:
1. Roadkill Rita
2. Stick It To Ya
3. Blow The Lid
4. Return To Midway
5. Lost
6. T-Bonecrash
7. A Beautiful Nightmare
8. Curse Of Anastasia

Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.

Referring to himself as a "poor man's Buddy Guy or Lightnin' Hopkins," Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie's return to music.
Website: www.izziescaravan.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJqGlX2pIpAbae3jGlaYFQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/izziescaravan/






