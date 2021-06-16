Iann Dior To Join Trippie Redd's 2021 North American Tour





Keep an eye out for more news on iann dior coming soon.



10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Theatre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior announces today he will join labelmate and collaborator Trippie Redd's upcoming North American tour "Trip At Knight." Kicking off August 25th at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN the tour will hit 25 cities before wrapping on October 6th at The Sofi Theatre in Los Angeles. The tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Rolling Loud will also feature support from fast-rising Atlanta artist Sofaygo. Tickets go on sale this Friday 6/18 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit www.ianndior.com.Rapper and singer iann dior joins this tour following his biggest year to date. He earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 for his feature on "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which spent 10 weeks inside the Top 10 and is now 4x Platinum. He added to his accolades four RIAA-certified gold singles, and collaborations with everyone from Travis Barker to Clean Bandit to Lil Baby. With all of these achievements under his belt, iann dior has become a genre-agnostic force to be reckoned with in pop music today. Most recently, he released his two-track bundle Still Here, which includes his second collaboration with Trippie Redd, "shots in the dark" that currently has over 30 million streams and video views worldwide. "shots in the dark" is the follow up to their 2019 collab, "gone girl."Keep an eye out for more news on iann dior coming soon.Multi-platinum selling, chart topping, iann dior has become one of the industry's fastest rising new artists. Puerto Rican-born, Corpus Christi-raised Michael Iann Olmo (also known as "iann dior") found success with the first song he ever wrote. After uploading to SoundCloud, the song gained 10,000 plays in its first week and caught the ear of Internet Money founder Taz Taylor who invited the budding songwriter to work with him in LA. Shortly afterwards, iann dior inked a deal with Elliot Grainge's label 10K Projects in April 2019 and released his project Industry Plant.2020 was a breakout year for the burgeoning star with his feature on the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which is now certified 4x platinum and charted inside the Top 10 for 10 weeks. The duo performed the track on the The Voice, American Music Awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and were nominated for 3 Billboard Music Awards and 1 iHeart Radio Music Award for their success with "Mood." iann has released songs with acts like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Clean Bandit, Trippie Redd and more. Known as a highly versatile talent, his work has charted in Alternative, Pop, Rap and Electronic/Dance genres and has earned him the #1 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Most recently he released new tracks "shots in the dark" ft. Trippie Redd and "don't wanna believe" which have already amassed nearly 30 million streams and video views worldwide. As he prepares to release more new music in 2021, iann dior assures his fans this is only the beginning. "A number one album is up next... I want to become the number one artist in the world, and I am fully determined and obsessed with being the greatest.""TRIP AT KNIGHT" TOUR DATES08-25 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory08-27 Cincinnati, OH - ICON Amphitheatre Park08-28 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park08-29 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP08-31 Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park09-01 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center09-03 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill09-05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center09-06 Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion09-08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater09-10 Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater09-12 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann09-14 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre09-15 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater09-17 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood09-18 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place09-19 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre09-22 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land09-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre09-28 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre10-01 Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center10-03 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre10-05 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion10-06 Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Theatre.



