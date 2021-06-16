Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 16/06/2021

"Gunpowder Milkshake" - Karen Gillan & Lena Headey - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When an assassin veers off mission to rescue a child, she triggers a war with a powerful crime syndicate - and reunites a gun-wielding sisterhood.

Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for.
Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO).
These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood To Release Powerful Concert DVD "My Savior: Live From The Ryman," Out July 23, 2021
Migos Complete The Trilogy With Much Anticipated New Album Culture III
Hallmark Channel Announces All-New Romantic Comedy 'Roadhouse Romance' Lauren Alaina & Tyler Hynes Star In The Fall Harvest Film
Modern Wolf Announces New Tactical Turn-Based Rpg Mechajammer With New Demo And Trailer
Columbia Pike Blues Festival Weekend (June 18, 19, 20) Vintage#18, Stacy Brooks, Sol Roots And More
Lido Beach Debuts New Version Of Fan Favorite "Scar" Off 2008 Debut Album 'Fake Hellos, Real Goodbyes'
Alana Soul Releases 'Love In London' EP
Mizzou International Composers Festival To Return July 26-31 With Nine World Premieres And More
ION Lands "Chicago Fire," Series Debuts June 15


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0129890 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027148723602295 secs