Movies and TV 16/06/2021

"Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans" - Guillermo Del Toro - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds - and reset Earth itself.

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.
Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.
Trollhunters Rise Of The Titans is on Netflix July 21st.






