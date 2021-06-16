Elton John & David Furnish Announces Additional Hosts For "Youtube Pride 2021"





This virtual Pride special will also incorporate the larger LGBTQ+ community with viewer submissions. Producers at JA Films have created a microsite with a Call To Action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25.

"YouTube Pride 2021" is sponsored by Levi's and



WHEN: "YouTube Pride 2021" premieres Friday, June 25 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on YouTube.



WHO:

HOSTED BY:



Demi Lovato



Olly

Trixie Mattel



SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:

Alannized

Denali Foxx

Elle of the Mills

Gigi Gorgeous

Jackson Bird

Jade Fox



Kim Chi

KingOfReads

Monét X Change

Munroe Bergdorf

PatrickStarr

Peppermint

The Fitness Marshall

Tyler Oakley. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YouTube Originals is bringing Pride parties to homes across the US and UK with "YouTube Pride 2021," a multi-hour, star-studded livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more. Join celebrity emcees Elton John and David Furnish, Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell who will each host their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels and encourage viewers to help the LGBTQ+ community by raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, The Trevor Project and akt.This virtual Pride special will also incorporate the larger LGBTQ+ community with viewer submissions. Producers at JA Films have created a microsite with a Call To Action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25."YouTube Pride 2021" is sponsored by Levi's and State Farm in the US.WHEN: "YouTube Pride 2021" premieres Friday, June 25 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on YouTube.WHO:HOSTED BY: Daniel HowellDemi Lovato Elton John and David FurnishOlly Alexander with Mawaan RizwanTrixie MattelSPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:AlannizedDenali FoxxElle of the MillsGigi GorgeousJackson BirdJade Fox Jessie PaegeKim ChiKingOfReadsMonét X ChangeMunroe BergdorfPatrickStarrPeppermintThe Fitness MarshallTyler Oakley.



