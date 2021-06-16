Prison Architect: Second Chances Available Now





Launching alongside Second Chances is The Pen, a free content update available to all Prison Architect players. This update introduces



Prison Architect: Second Chances Key Features:

Return to Reform: Non-work programs, such as Animal Therapy, Meet & Greet, and Former Prisoner Classes can remove an inmate's negative traits and see improved behaviors.

Good Behavior: Inmates can have their sentences reduced or increased based on their actions and reoffenders can now be sent back to prison.

Room for Improvement: Inmates with existing or earned work credentials can become vendors to both prisoners and visitors in inmate-run rooms, including a Bakery, Restaurant and Therapy Room.

Back to Society: Inmates can earn work credentials through experience partaking in different work and training programs.



STOCKHOLM, Sweden (Top40 Charts) Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven today released Prison Architect: Second Chances, the fifth expansion for their prison management simulator Prison Architect. Second Chances introduces programs to rehabilitate and reform prisoners, improving mental health and disposition, and lowering their reoffending rate. Prison Architect: Second Chances is available now on Paradox Plaza, Steam, GOG, Origin, PlayStation 4, Xbox One for $5.99 USD/ €5.99EUR/ £4.79 GBP. Until June 22, players can pick up the expansion for 10% off on all platforms. Second Chances will launch on Nintendo Switch on June 29.Launching alongside Second Chances is The Pen, a free content update available to all Prison Architect players. This update introduces Custom Intake, allowing players more flexibility with scheduling and restricting prisoner intake. Players can also initiate Narcotics Search, which has K-9 units and their handlers search for drugs using existing Shakedown or Tunnel Search options. Other additions include the Reception Quick Room, Staff Keys Policy, construct outdoor rooms, allow prisoners to use recreational facilities during free time, and additional Objects.Prison Architect: Second Chances Key Features:Return to Reform: Non-work programs, such as Animal Therapy, Meet & Greet, and Former Prisoner Classes can remove an inmate's negative traits and see improved behaviors.Good Behavior: Inmates can have their sentences reduced or increased based on their actions and reoffenders can now be sent back to prison. Players will be fined for each reoffender.Room for Improvement: Inmates with existing or earned work credentials can become vendors to both prisoners and visitors in inmate-run rooms, including a Bakery, Restaurant and Therapy Room.Back to Society: Inmates can earn work credentials through experience partaking in different work and training programs. Until June 24, Steam users can get up to 75% off the Total Lockdown bundle, including the base game, Psych Ward: Warden's Edition, Island Bound, Going Green and Second Chances. For more information on Second Chances and Prison Architect, and Paradox Interactive, visit www.prisonarchitect.com.



