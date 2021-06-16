Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 16/06/2021

The Medium, Bloober Team's Most Ambitious Horror Game, Is Coming To PS5 On September 3, 2021

Krakow, Poland (Top40 Charts) Open your eyes and immerse yourself in the disturbing and oppressive atmosphere…Today, Bloober Team announces The Medium, the third-person psychological horror game featuring next-gen Dual-Reality gameplay, is coming to the PlayStation5 computer entertainment system on September 3, 2021. Following a successful global launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on January 28, 2021, Bloober Team is excited to bring The Medium to PS5 to take advantage of the console hardware as well as the DualSense controller, offering players the immersive experience of exploring two worlds simultaneously, shocking fans and players alike throughout the game.

Bloober Team and the leading global publishing partner Koch Media are thrilled to bring The Medium to retail stores worldwide. The game will be published and available in retail on September 3 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with The Medium: Two Worlds Special Launch Edition will also be available in certain territories, which comes complete with an exclusive Steelbook, soundtrack of the game and a 32 page hardcover artbook.
In Japan, publisher NA Publishing will bring the game to PS5 and PC by Holiday 2021.

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Players assume the role of Marianne, a medium gifted with several psychic abilities, and explore the real and spirit world both alternatively and simultaneously to uncover a dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets, sinister spirits, and devious puzzles only a medium can solve.

Developed and published by Bloober Team, and rated "M for Mature" by the ESRB and PEGI 18, The Medium is Bloober Team's largest and most ambitious project to date, with no loading screens and utilizing the full potential of the latest version of the Unreal Engine 4. The game will be available on PlayStation®5 on September 3, 2021, and is available today for $49.99/€49.99/£41.74 on Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Microsoft Store. Akira Yamaoka, known for his work on the Silent Hill series, and Bloober Team's Arkadiusz Reikowski collaborated on the game's original 'dual' score, creating truly unique atmospheres across both worlds.

Based in Krakow, Poland, and established in 2008, Bloober Team is an independent game development studio with over 100 people strong. The company focuses on creating mature psychological horror games with deep storylines and atmospheric set-pieces, all resulting in a chilling yet memorable experience. Bloober Team has extensive experience and passion working on acclaimed horror games including Blair Witch, Layers of Fear and Observer, with The Medium and Observer: System Redux coming to the next generation platforms. https://www.blooberteam.com






