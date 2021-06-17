The Happy Fits Announce Additional Shows And Venue Upgrades





Originally set to begin in early November, the tour will now kick off on October 24 in Baltimore and see the band hitting major cities across the country with sold out nights in New York, Columbus, Chicago, and Los Angeles before closing out the run December 15 in Washington, DC. Tickets for the What Could Be Better tour are on sale now on The Happy Fits' website. Full routing below.



Alongside the announcement of expanded dates, the orchestral tinged indie-pop trio have released an action-packed, pickleball themed music video for "Get a Job". Facing the repetitiveness of their drab 9 to 5 existence, the band - Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis - decide to enter Langman in an area pickleball tournament. Competing against a cast of quirky pickleball contestants, our hero goes full Rocky Balboa on his foes to achieve the "eye of the tiger" win.



Built on the desire to connect with a world that's sometimes distant, What Could Be Better is a mission statement that's meant to be shared, channeling youthful malaise into songs like "Get A Job" as well as "The Garden," "Sailing," "Two of Many," and "



Alternative Press, DuJour, PopMatters, Atwood Magazine and others have all signed on to champion the band's unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR pondering "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know." Their vividly-written songs emphasize growing pains and life-changing realizations, which has helped The Happy Fits cultivate an eager and engaged fanbase who have propelled consumption rates through the roof.



Building on the momentum of their breakthrough hit "While You Fade Away" from their debut EP Awfully Apeelin', which logged the #5 spot on Spotify's Top 50 Viral USA Charts and #17 on the Spotify's Top 50 Viral Global Charts, the band recently achieved their first Billboard charting with "Hold Me Down," landing at #36 on the Alternative Airwaves chart. Meanwhile, the band's streaming numbers continue their rapid growth, with monthly listeners jumping from 560,000 to over 760,000 on Spotify in the last 60 days as they approach 50 million global streams. "



In addition to their music, the band regularly connect with their fans through their Twitch channel or YouTube Gaming channel, where they explore the worlds of Minecraft, Among Us, Stardew Valley and Call of Duty (which they recently played with Ryan Key of Yellowcard). You can click https://linktr.ee/thehappyfits/ to catch their weekly live series or add them to your bookmarks.



The Happy Fits What Could Be Better Tour Dates:

Sept. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

Oct. 25 -

Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

Oct. 28 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Oct. 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

Oct. 30 - Lakewood, OH @ MaHall's *

Nov. 02 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

Nov. 03 - New Haven, CT @ The Space ^

Nov. 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA @ The

Nov. 07 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 09 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 10 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ^

Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

Nov. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk ^

Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar ^

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

Nov. 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Showroom ^

Nov. 23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

Nov. 26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^

Nov. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room ^

Dec. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Dec. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^

Dec. 04 - Austin, TX @

Dec. 05 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

Dec. 07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

Dec. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables ^

Dec. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ^

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

Dec. 12 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt ^

Dec. 14 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

Dec. 15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (SOLD OUT) ^

* phoneboy and MAGS will support

