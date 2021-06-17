YouTube Originals Reveals Official Trailer For "Ice Cold" Premiering July 8 On Migos' Youtube Channel



Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio, Migos, are one of the most influential groups in modern music. Having a seismic impact on the music world with their seminal album, the RIAA Certified Platinum album CULTURE which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Charts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHAT:Today YouTube Originals unveiled the official trailer for "Ice Cold" -- an all-new, four-episode docuseries that uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream. The series dives into hip-hop's ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, superiority and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture. "Ice Cold" features special appearances from the rap trio and executive producers MIGOS, some of the biggest names in hip-hop including J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, French Montana, Slick Rick and Talib Kweli; top celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox; and more. All four episodes of "Ice Cold" premiere for free Thursday, July 8 exclusively on MIGOS' YouTube Channel."We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success," said Director Karam Gill. "This series explores that concept through the story of hip-hop jewelry. It's a deeper look at the construct of 'The American Dream' and how hip-hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression."This announcement comes on the heels of the release of MIGOS' new album Culture III, and the Deluxe Album includes an original track called "ROAD RUNNER" which is featured throughout "Ice Cold." The album art for Culture III is focused around the group's jewelry and custom pieces, which is also a nod to the upcoming docuseries."Ice Cold" is directed by Karam Gill (G Funk, Supervillain) and executive produced by MIGOS, Kevin "Coach K." Lee, and Pierre "P" Thomas. The series is co-produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group's Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal, and MGX Creative.Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio, Migos, are one of the most influential groups in modern music. Having a seismic impact on the music world with their seminal album, the RIAA Certified Platinum album CULTURE which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Charts. Migos released their second consecutive #1 album on Billboard's Top 200 Chart, CULTURE II in January of 2018. The group has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, Highsnobiety, FADER and more, broke the internet with their Carpool Karaoke appearance on James Corden, and were nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. CULTURE II has since been streamed over 1 billion times and is RIAA Certified Double Platinum. Their blockbuster single "MotorSport," featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, earned Double Platinum status in Canada, and RIAA Certified Platinum status in the US. CULTURE II opened at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 marking their second consecutive number one album and amassing 225.6 million streams in its first week. The monumental feat earned eight songs from the album Top 10 positions on Spotify on the day it was released in addition to debuting at #1 in 62 countries on Apple Music achieving one of the largest debut weeks in the music platform's history as the trio's smashing success on streaming services continues to soar. Their second single, "Stir Fry," produced by Pharrell Williams, was the official song for NBA's All-Star weekend. In early 2020, the trio unveiled a slew of new releases including the viral, Lebron James inspired track "Taco Tuesday", "Racks 2 Skinny", and "Need It". More to come soon from hip-hop's favorite trio in 2021 and beyond.



