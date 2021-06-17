"Too Hot To Handle" Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix



We're back for season 2, and things are heating up!



The world's hottest no-dating dating show is back with ten super sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on the $100,000 prize. "Too Hot to Handle" is developed by



