Movies and TV 17/06/2021

"Too Hot To Handle" Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Passions compete with deeper connections as a new group of sexy singles strive for a $100,000 grand prize at a gorgeous island retreat.
We're back for season 2, and things are heating up!

The world's hottest no-dating dating show is back with ten super sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will lose out on the $100,000 prize. "Too Hot to Handle" is developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, with executive producers Amelia Brown, Saul Fearnley and Ros Coward for Thames Productions and Jonno Richards for Talkback.

Will they form meaningful connections? Or will they drain the prize-fund dry?






