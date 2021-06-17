Nintendo Offers A "Bounty" Of New Announcements During Its Nintendo Direct Presentation For E3 2021





www.nintendo.com/switch-online New York, NY (Top40 Charts) During its nearly 40-minute E3 2021 Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo spotlighted a wide variety of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch system - with many launching this year! Announcements include Metroid Dread, the first 2D Metroid game starring bounty hunter Samus Aran with a new story in 19 years; Mario Party Superstars, a new game in the Mario Party series featuring classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and a collection of minigames from across the series; Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which includes the first two Advance Wars games rebuilt from the ground up; WarioWare: Get It Together!, the newest game in the frenetic and humorous WarioWare series; and Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, which is inspired by Game & Watch systems and features three of the earliest games in the Legend of Zelda series.In addition, the next DLC fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2* was revealed as Kazuya Mishima from the TEKKEN series. The debut of a new teaser for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild also premiered during the Nintendo Direct presentation, showing off gameplay and a new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule.A slate of exciting games from development and publishing partners were also featured, including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft, a sequel to the hit game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle; Shin Megami Tensei V from Atlus, the next entry in the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei role-playing series; and three games in the Life is Strange series from SQUARE ENIX, including the latest game Life is Strange: True Colors."With Nintendo Switch now in its fifth year, we have a diverse software lineup from Nintendo, as well as our development and publishing partners, including new games announced in this Nintendo Direct," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We hope players of all kinds - even those who have yet to play Nintendo Switch - will find games they'll enjoy."To view the Nintendo Direct video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/e3/. Check below to learn more about announcements from the E3 Nintendo Direct:Metroid Dread: The first 2D Metroid game with a new story in 19 years is coming this year to Nintendo Switch. Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to 2002's Metroid Fusion game and concludes the five-part saga focusing on the strange, interconnected fates of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids, which kicked off with the original Metroid game for NES. In this game, Samus heads alone to a mysterious remote planet and is hunted by a dangerous new mechanical threat, the E.M.M.I. robots. By gaining abilities, you can return to areas you've already visited to find new places and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid gameplay. Explore the sprawling map, evade the E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing the planet when Metroid Dread launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8. Pre-orders for the game start today! The Metroid Dread: Special Edition will also be available at launch, which includes the game, a steelbook, a 190-page 2D Metroid franchise artbook and five cards that feature box art from all the games in the five-part saga. Finally, a new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure will be available in a two-pack set at launch.The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A new teaser for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game showed off gameplay, as well as a vast new world high above the kingdom of Hyrule. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is aiming to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be revealed in the future.Kazuya Mishima Joins the Battle!: Kazuya Mishima from the TEKKEN fighting game series joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the latest DLC fighter in Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from FINAL FANTASY VII and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, along with one final yet-to-be-announced fighter. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 can be purchased by visiting https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/. More information about Kazuya, including his exact release date, will be revealed in a special video presentation hosted by Masahiro Sakurai on June 28.WarioWare: Get It Together!: Wario is back! But this time, his friends are also playable! In WarioWare: Get It Together!, play through a vast array of quick microgames as Wario or his friends. Each character has a distinct ability, changing the way you tackle each microgame. For the first time in the series, two players can also play microgames together on the same screen by sharing two Joy-Con controllers, or using wireless play with an additional system and game. The weird, wild and wacky WarioWare: Get It Together! game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 10. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop! Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Mario and his friends team up with the Rabbids once again to restore order to the galaxy! Explore planets filled with quirky residents, and even quirkier secrets, while you stop a mysterious evil from plunging the universe into chaos. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. If you want to experience the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game, it's now more than 80% off in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com!Shin Megami Tensei V: In the latest entry of the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, play as a high school student who must harness newfound powers to fight through a demon-infested wasteland using a command-based system, where finding your enemy's weak points is key to executing powerful combos. Though demons are formidable opponents, some can be worthy allies and recruited via negotiations to fight alongside you in a dying world. How will your destiny unfold? Find out when Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12. Physical pre-orders start June 21.Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical advisor for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air and naval units across the battlefield and unleash powerful CO abilities to turn the tide of battle. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead units across two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches for Nintendo Switch on Dec. 3. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop!Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: This new retro-inspired Game & Watch system includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series - The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - as well as a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as a playable character. A playable digital clock based on The Legend of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are also included. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on Nov. 12 at a suggested retail price of $49.99. Mario Party Superstars: Ready for another round of Mario Party mania? It's time for a superstar collection of Mario Party boards and minigames! Mario Party Superstars features five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and a collection of 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series - and all game modes can be played online!** Mario Party Superstars launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29. Pre-orders start today in Nintendo eShop!MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin: Get ready for the ride of a lifetime alongside your monster companions in the RPG adventure MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin. Explore diverse landscapes, gather materials and craft items for your journey as you battle in turn-based combat. Need some extra monster power? Join up with friends for co-op multiplayer quests and battles. Play the free demo beginning June 25 and carry over save data to the full game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on July 9.Life is Strange: True Colors: Life is Strange: True Colors tells the story of Alex, a young woman who possesses the supernatural ability to absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others. Experience the game's engrossing story and challenging moral choices when it launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 10.Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Experience the award-winning Life is Strange game, as well as its prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, with remastered visuals and animation. The two games, with gripping narratives and memorable characters, are coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time as part of one compilation when Life is Strange Remastered Collection launches later this year.Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: More than 300 lovingly re-created levels and mazes, 12 fun minigames and a delightful cast of characters make their return to the wondrous worlds of Super Monkey Ball in this remaster of the iconic original three Super Monkey Ball games - perfectly timed with the 20th anniversary of the beloved series. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 5.Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp: Fan-favorite characters from the Danganronpa series are ready for summer in the new game Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Explore Jabberwock Island and develop your Dangan characters, gather money through battle and upgrade your equipment, then defeat bosses and move on to the next island. Explore the tropical resort when Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp launches later this year.Danganronpa Decadence: Three classic games in the Danganronpa series are also coming to Nintendo Switch. The physical collection consists of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, in addition to the newest game Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Play the visual novel collection or purchase any of the four games separately in Nintendo eShop. Danganronpa Decadence launches for Nintendo Switch later this year.Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass: By purchasing the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass for $19.99, you will receive two waves of DLC as they release: Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients on June 18 and Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance by the end of November. Pulse of the Ancients features added weapon types, challenging enemies and an expanded roster, including the new playable Battle-Tested Guardian. Guardian of the Remembrance will bring new character vignettes, added stages, an expanded roster and new battle skills for existing characters. Mario Golf: Super Rush: After the Mario Golf: Super Rush game launches on June 25, there is still more to come from the Mushroom Kingdom-infused golf game. Free updates to the game that include additional courses and playable characters will be released in the future. The fairway is almost open! Pre-orders for the game are now available in Nintendo eShop.The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: On July 16, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches for Nintendo Switch, immersing you in Link's high-flying adventure with HD graphics and new control options. Sold separately, a new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure, as well as a set of Joy-Con controllers themed after the Master Sword and Hylian Shield, also launch on the same day.Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: Get ramped up for two iconic skateboarding games fully remastered in HD! Skate to era-defining jams as the legendary Tony Hawk and a roster of new and returning pros. Take your sessions on the go with all the original game modes, and compete locally or online** to show off your tricks against other skaters. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launches for Nintendo Switch on June 25. Pre-orders are now available in Nintendo eShop.Just Dance 2022: Get ready to get down in the latest Just Dance game! This new entry in the hit series features 40 hot new tracks like " Level Up " by Ciara, " Believer " by Imagine Dragons, "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé and many more. Dance to more than 700 songs with the Just Dance Unlimited subscription streaming service. One month free is included with the game! Just Dance 2022 launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version: Fire up Star-Lord's jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with both original and well-known Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 26.Two Point Campus: Return to the funny, charming and quirky world of Two Point County! In this wholesome management sim, you'll build and run your very own university the way you want it. Lots of creative tools are at your disposal to make the school yours and take your educational empire to the next level. Two Point Campus launches for Nintendo Switch next year.Worms Rumble: In this real-time, arena-based shooter, you'll squish your invertebrate opponents in 32-player cross-platform combat.** Play in Daily Challenges, Battle Modes and seasonal events to worm your way up the ranks. Battle in a new map, Spaceport Showdown, and get your hands on the free Nintendo Switch-exclusive Patchwork Bear outfit, which is available for two weeks after the game launches. Pre-order Worms Rumble today for a 25% discount before it wriggles onto Nintendo Switch on June 23.FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water: In this horror adventure game, you'll cast out ghosts using the Camera Obscura and explore the mysteries surrounding the ethereal but deadly Mt. Hikami. The spine-chilling story features various protagonists, letting you experience the game from different perspectives. This version of the game also includes new costumes! FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water releases on Nintendo Switch this year.Cruis'n Blast: The arcade smash hit Cruis'n Blast is speeding onto Nintendo Switch. Blast your way through nearly 30 over-the-top tracks. Up to four players can race together, so pick your favorite vehicle and hit the road. There are 23 awesome vehicles, ranging from licensed supercars to a Monster Truck, Tank and even a Unicorn to choose from. Cruis'n Blast launches as a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch this fall.DOOM Eternal DLC: Raze hell in the first campaign expansion for DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods - Part One. Deeper and more challenging combat awaits as you eliminate Hell's newest threats in demon-infested ruins and rain-swept terrain. The campaign expansion DLC will be available on Nintendo Switch … later today!DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET: Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in this action-RPG. Play through the four sagas and face off against iconic foes. The world is yours to explore: Help residents, collect ingredients and train to acquire new skills. The Boss Battle Episodes "A New Power Awakens Parts 1 and 2" are also included. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 24.Strange Brigade: In this third-person adventure, blast through an army of mummified monstrosities while solving perilous puzzles in booby-trapped ruins. Go it alone or team up with other daring adventurers in local wireless co-op and online play. Strange Brigade launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!Astria Ascending: The fantastical realm of Orcanon awaits! As you explore this fully hand-painted world, you'll customize a team of Demi-gods and unleash devastating attacks in captivating, turn-based combat. Astria Ascending launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 30.Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features.




