



The group stage of the league will start on 29th June 2021 and run until 27th July 2021 on Tuesday and

"We are delighted to be back for our second UK Ireland Nationals season this year", said Will Attwood, Esports Marketing Manager at Ubisoft UK. "With £25,000 in prize money up for grabs alongside the coveted Challenger League qualification spot, there is all to play for between the best eight teams from the UK and Ireland. We can't wait to see how it all pans out!"



Previous qualifiers Natus Vincere, Cowana Gaming, MnM Gaming and Wylde gaming will join qualifying teams from the UK Ireland Nationals Second Division. To find out more about the UK Ireland Nationals visit UKIN.GG



Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 70 million registered players, Tom Clancy's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ubisoft announced the Summer season for the UK Ireland Nationals (UKIN). The prize for the winning team will secure a place in the 2021 Challenger League and a chance to qualify for the 2022 European League.The group stage of the league will start on 29th June 2021 and run until 27th July 2021 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, for a total of seven playdays. The top two teams will automatically qualify for the UKIN finals weekend on 28th and 29th August. The third and sixth placed teams will participate in a best-of-three playoffs that will take place on 29th July and the two victorious teams will also participate in the finals weekend."We are delighted to be back for our second UK Ireland Nationals season this year", said Will Attwood, Esports Marketing Manager at Ubisoft UK. "With £25,000 in prize money up for grabs alongside the coveted Challenger League qualification spot, there is all to play for between the best eight teams from the UK and Ireland. We can't wait to see how it all pans out!"Previous qualifiers Natus Vincere, Cowana Gaming, MnM Gaming and Wylde gaming will join qualifying teams from the UK Ireland Nationals Second Division. To find out more about the UK Ireland Nationals visit UKIN.GGAlongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 70 million registered players, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.



