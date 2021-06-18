Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 18/06/2021

Diana Ross "Thank You" - New Album Released In The Autumn

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diana Ross sings "Thank You" to the world. "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," said Ms. Ross. Her new album, "Thank You" is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single," Thank You," will be available for streaming and download on June 17.

Recorded in her home studio, "Thank You" offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life's story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.

Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. "Let Love Lead the Way"

"Thank You" Track Listing:
Thank You
If the World Just Danced
All Is Well
In Your Heart
Just In Case
The Answers Always Love
Let's Do It
I Still Believe
Count On Me
Tomorrow
Beautiful Love
Time To Call
Come Together

Facebook: /dianaross
Instagram: @dianaross
Twitter: @dianaross
TikTok: @dianaross






