Diana Ross "Thank You" - New Album Released In The Autumn





Recorded in her home studio, "



Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent,



Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with



"

Thank You

If the World Just Danced

All Is Well

In Your Heart

Just In Case

The Answers Always Love

Let's Do It

I Still Believe

Count On Me

Tomorrow

Beautiful Love

Time To Call

Come Together



Facebook: /dianaross

Instagram: @dianaross

Twitter: @dianaross

TikTok: @dianaross New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diana Ross sings " Thank You " to the world. "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," said Ms. Ross. Her new album, " Thank You " is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single," Thank You," will be available for streaming and download on June 17.Recorded in her home studio, " Thank You " offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life's story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial LedgewickLet us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. "Let Love Lead the Way" Thank You " Track Listing:Thank YouIf the World Just DancedAll Is WellIn Your HeartJust In CaseThe Answers Always LoveLet's Do ItI Still BelieveCount On MeTomorrowBeautiful LoveTime To CallCome TogetherFacebook: /dianarossInstagram: @dianarossTwitter: @dianarossTikTok: @dianaross



