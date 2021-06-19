Gregory Abbott Ushers In The Summer With Rhythmic, Soulful Vibes On New Single "Summer In The City"





independentmusicpromotions.com/gregory-abbott-ushers-in-the-summer-with-rhythmic-soulful-vibes-on-sizzling-new-single-summer-in-the-city New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer Gregory Abbott has announced the release of his downtempo groover of a new single "Summer in the City", out via Mojo Man Entertainment June 18th, 2021. Having experienced the same extended period of isolation we all have, with pen in hand and microphone at the ready, Gregory Abbott is ready to usher in the Summer through uplifting, rejuvenating musical vibes. Rhythm and romance are in the air!About "Summer in the City":- A rhythmic, romantic feel good song in appreciation of summertime. It's chill… sexy… and sets the mood for those things lovers associate with summer fun.From the Artist:- "We have had more than our share of stress lately. In light of this, and with the winter months behind us, I thought it would be nice to write a warm weather song. One where we remember our connection to each other and more importantly to love".Platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer GregoryAbbott's roots stem from Venezuela (his mother) and the Island ofAntigua (his father). Raised in Harlem in New York City, he is a dual citizen of the USA andAntigua.In college he majored in psychology and minored in music and dramatic arts. He holds a Masters degree from the University of California at Berkeley and is currently working towards his Ph.D. He was also awarded a full academic scholarship (Wallace Stegner Fellowship) to Stanford University's Creative writing Masters program.While pursuing graduate studies, he helped pay his way by starting a band, and it was here he developed his unique musical style. Eventually, he decided to become a professional musician, built a studio, and applied his academic discipline to developing skills as a singer, composer and producer.Abbott released the single and album "Shake You Down" shaking up the music industry with countless honors and awards. His music has gone to number one on charts all over the world. He won first prize at the Tokyo Music Festival where his performance was broadcast to over two billion people. Upon release "Shake You Down" achieved the distinction of reachingone million radio air-plays faster than any song in the history of BMI (now well over four million), and won BMI's Pop Song of the Year award as the most performed song. Gregory has also won two 'Soul Train" music awards for Best Male Singer and BesttNewArtist, He has been the star of the New York MusicAwards, receiving four honors: Best R&BAlbum, BestDebutAlbum, Best R&B Vocalist, and the Rising StarAward. He has walked away with two awards at Dick Clark's "Black Gold" ceremonies, another honor from the R&BAwards in Las Vegas, a N.Y. Image award, and two awards from the annual CEBAAwards dinner (Communications ExcellenceAimed at BlackAudiences). The official videos of "Shake You Down" have over seventy five million plays on YouTube. On Billboard's "50 Sexiest Songs of All Time" "Shake You Down" ranks #22.Gregory's had numerous top five hits both performed by himself ("Got The Feelin' It's Over", "I'll Prove It To You") etc…as well as having produced and written for other artists. some include: Jennifer Warnes, Phoebe Snow, Whitney Houston (duet), Fifty Cent (Tony Yayo), Dorothy Moore (Misty Blue), GeraldAlbright, Ronnie Spector, Mexican singer Emmanuel, andBrazillian star Rosana Fiengo. His production company places songs in film ("Are We Done Yet" - Ice Cube Films), and Television (Super Bowl/ ESPN etc). He releases on his own Mojo Man Label.Abbott's' music has crossed every barrier imaginable. You hear the Caribbean/Spanish influence in his music, topped of with his incredibly smooth, soulful voice.The term "groove ballad" has been used to describe Gregory's rhythmic and romantic style.And music writers have affectionately used the term "Wall Street Soul" to describe his sophisticated demeanor and intelligent green eyes.GregoryAbbott has never believed in looking at his music through the prism of "genre". "I am an explorer", he says.And indeed, his music reflects many styles: R&B, Smooth Jazz, Caribbean and Soul. This variety of expression resonates with his fans throughout the world.Abbott has served on the Board of Directors of both NARAS (the Grammy's), and NAPM (Songwriters Hall of Fame). He is an advocate for bringing awareness about sustainability to people around the globe."Gregory Abbot is infectious, sultry, seducuve" ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE"Abbot has the soul of Al Green, the movie star good-looks of Denzel and the man can sing!" BRE"When Gregory Abbot sings, people listen" PEOPLE MAGAZINEwww.gregoryabbott.comwww.facebook.com/gregoryabbottmusicwww.tiktok.com/@gregoryabbottmusicwww.instagram.com/gregoryabbottmusicindependentmusicpromotions.com/gregory-abbott-ushers-in-the-summer-with-rhythmic-soulful-vibes-on-sizzling-new-single-summer-in-the-city



