H.E.R.'s Full Length Album 'Back Of My Mind' Out Now

21 Slide feat. YG New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We're halfway through 2021, and H.E.R. (who is halfway to EGOT status), has not let her foot off the gas! Today, the Grammy and Academy Award winner releases her highly-anticipated full-length album, Back of My Mind, via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. Click below to listen.Clocking in at 21 tracks, Back of My Mind includes a star-studded lineup of guest features by Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG. Producers Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Cardiak, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Camper, and more provide lush and repeat-worthy productions, leaving adequate space for the four-time Grammy Award winner's pristine vocals (and guitar shredding skills) to shine throughout. R&B at its core, Back of My Mind showcases H.E.R.'s unique versatility as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist."This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I've had in the back of mind," says H.E.R. "That's where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I'm finding freedom in being truthful with expression." H.E.R. kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two Grammy Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song " Fight For You " from the Warner Bros. Pictures' film Judas and the Black Messiah. Her recent show-stopping performance with Chris Stapleton on the CMT Music Awards was proceeded by equally impressive performances on the Billboard Music Awards with DJ Khaled and The Migos, iHeartRadio Music Awards' Elton John Tribute, Oscars: Into The Spotlight special, Super Bowl LV, and more.Currently gracing the cover of Variety, H.E.R is starring in her own special episode of Amazon's Prime Day Show, featuring music from the new album. On June 21, iHeartMedia will host the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with H.E.R. featuring an exclusive performance and an intimate conversation with Angie Martinez. The event will stream on the FOXSOUL YouTube channel and FOXSOUL.tv., and broadcast across iHeartMedia's R&B, Rhythm and select Hip Hop radio stations at 9pm ET/6pm PT.The dynamic performer will return to NYC's Rockefeller Center on June 25 for her second Today Show summer concert, followed by performances at the BET Awards on June 27, and her first-ever concert with the LA Philharmonic at The Hollywood Bowl on August 13 & 14.Listen to Back Of My Mind and stay tuned for more exciting news from H.E.R.Back Of My Mind track list:01 We Made It02 Back of My Mind feat. Ty Dolla $ign03 Trauma feat. Cordae04 Damage05 Find A Way feat. Lil Baby06 Bloody Waters feat. Thundercat07 Closer To Me08 Come Through feat. Chris Brown09 My Own10 Lucky11 Cheat Code12 Mean It13 Paradise feat. Yung Bleu14 Process15 Hold On16 Don't17 Exhausted18 Hard To Love19 For Anyone20 I Can Have It All feat. DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller21 Slide feat. YG



