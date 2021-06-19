H.E.R.'s Full Length Album 'Back Of My Mind' Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
We're halfway through 2021, and H.E.R.
(who is halfway to EGOT status), has not let her foot off the gas! Today, the Grammy and Academy Award winner releases her highly-anticipated full-length album, Back of My Mind, via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. Click below to listen.
Clocking in at 21 tracks, Back of My Mind includes a star-studded lineup of guest features by Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG. Producers Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Cardiak, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Camper, and more provide lush and repeat-worthy productions, leaving adequate space for the four-time Grammy Award winner's pristine vocals (and guitar shredding skills) to shine throughout. R&B at its core, Back of My Mind showcases H.E.R.'s unique versatility as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
"This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I've had in the back of mind," says H.E.R.
"That's where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I'm finding freedom in being truthful with expression."
H.E.R.
kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two Grammy Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song "Fight For You
" from the Warner Bros. Pictures' film Judas and the Black
Messiah. Her recent show-stopping performance with Chris Stapleton
on the CMT Music
Awards was proceeded by equally impressive performances on the Billboard Music
Awards with DJ Khaled
and The Migos, iHeartRadio Music
Awards' Elton John
Tribute, Oscars: Into The Spotlight special, Super Bowl LV, and more.
Currently gracing the cover of Variety, H.E.R is starring in her own special episode of Amazon's Prime Day Show, featuring music from the new album. On June 21, iHeartMedia will host the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with H.E.R.
featuring an exclusive performance and an intimate conversation with Angie Martinez. The event will stream on the FOXSOUL YouTube channel and FOXSOUL.tv., and broadcast across iHeartMedia's R&B, Rhythm and select Hip Hop radio stations at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
The dynamic performer will return to NYC's Rockefeller
Center on June 25 for her second Today Show summer concert, followed by performances at the BET Awards on June 27, and her first-ever concert with the LA Philharmonic at The Hollywood Bowl on August 13 & 14.
Listen to Back Of My Mind and stay tuned for more exciting news from H.E.R.
Back Of My Mind track list:
01 We Made It
02 Back of My Mind feat. Ty Dolla $ign
03 Trauma feat. Cordae
04 Damage
05 Find A Way feat. Lil Baby
06 Bloody Waters feat. Thundercat
07 Closer To Me
08 Come Through feat. Chris Brown
09 My Own
10 Lucky
11 Cheat Code
12 Mean It
13 Paradise feat. Yung Bleu
14 Process
15 Hold On
16 Don't
17 Exhausted
18 Hard To Love
19 For Anyone
20 I Can Have It All feat. DJ Khaled
& Bryson Tiller
21 Slide feat. YG