Jessie J Premieres "I Want Love" Official Music Video





"This album is like a short film over many years of my life and this video is the first part of that story I'm sharing."



Back in 2011, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum pop superstar JESSIE J premieres the official music video for brand-new single " I Want Love " via LAVA/Republic Records."This album is like a short film over many years of my life and this video is the first part of that story I'm sharing." Jessie J comments on the new music video, "I wanted the video to feel like people weren't supposed to see this moment. A moment between the moments captured." I Want Love " sets the stage for her anxiously awaited fifth full-length album, coming later this year, co-written with and executive produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning mega-producer Ryan Tedder [Beyoncé, Adele].Back in 2011, Jessie J quietly emerged with the biggest voice in pop. The UK-born powerhouse introduced herself with Who You Are, which not only went platinum, but also yielded the quadruple-platinum " Price Tag " and platinum "Domino." Not to mention, the record made history as "the first album by a British female artist to produce six or more Top 10 hits in the UK," while she picked up the 2011 Critics' Choice BRIT Award and BBC's Sound of 2011. On its heels, 2014's Sweet Talker crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and housed the eight-times platinum " Bang Bang " with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. Throughout 2018, she revealed R.O.S.E. in four parts to critical acclaim and supported it with a sold-out world tour.The same year Jessie J traveled to China and joined the TV show SINGER, a singing competition where she performed each week in front of a television audience of 250 million with a grand finale viewership of a 1 billion. Not only was Jessie J the first international artist to ever compete alongside the biggest artists in Asia, but also the first to ever win. With a once-in-a-generation voice, confessional writing style, and stadium-shaking charisma, she's back in 2021 with "I Want Love."



