Vince Staples To Release Self-Titled Album On July 9, 2021

"I'm a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people," Staples says, adding "I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I'm ready to diversify what we're doing and see how we affect the world." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Esteemed hip-hop artist Vince Staples today announced the release of his self-titled LP - out Friday, July 9 via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records/Universal Music. His first full-length release since 2018's critically acclaimed FM!, the 10-track LP delves not only into Staples' upbringing in Long Beach, but his psyche as he learns to cope with his yesterdays and strides toward new tomorrows, picking others up along the way.In conjunction with the announcement, Staples released the much-anticipated first single off the LP, "Law of Averages," alongside the official music video for the track, directed by Kid. Studio. Set against a montage of voyeuristic moments in Long Beach, CA, the cinematic visual features imagery that embodies black joy and highlights the beautify within the fringes.Of the new Kenny Beats-produced LP, Staples says, "it really gives much more information about me that wasn't out there before. That's why I went with that title. I feel like I've been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before."The celebrated rapper's latest body of work is also just the beginning of his busy 2021. Staples is currently working on a number of creative projects with additional details to be announced throughout the year."I'm a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people," Staples says, adding "I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I'm ready to diversify what we're doing and see how we affect the world."



