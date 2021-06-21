Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 21/06/2021

Clare Dunn Braces For The End Of A Relationship On 'In This Kind Of Light' EP Out August 13, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York Times Popcast host Jon Caramanica praised Clare Dunn's "lovely voice," now, hear it for yourself on her 5-track 'In This Kind of Light' out Friday, August 13th via Big Yellow Dog Music. The "heart-wrenching" (Sounds Like Nashville) first single "How It Comes Off" is out now on Top40-Charts.com!

"How It Comes Off" is written by Dunn with Driver Williams (Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean) and Mike Walker ("Honey Do"). The sweeping soul-infused ballad ponders over the moments that build up to a broken heart, starting with suspicions of infidelity that creep into jealousy.
"This is a song about the start of the end of a relationship," says Dunn. "I wrote, produced and recorded it on the farm and ranch I grew up on in Colorado. I wrote several songs about this ending while going through it. How It Comes Off was the beginning of that."

On 'In This Kind of Light,' Dunn dove into her newfound love for music production, producing and co-writing the entire project from her family's ranch in Colorado. The collection features songwriters Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion), The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason, Karyn Rochelle (George Jones, LeAnn Rimes, Reba), Driver Williams (Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean) and Mike Walker ("Honey Do").

'In This Kind of Light' follows Dunn's 'REAL THING' EP, released earlier this year via Big Yellow Dog Music. For more information, visit biglink.to/ClareDunn.

Track Listing:
All songs produced by Clare Dunn
1. Holding Out For A Cowboy (writers: Clare Dunn & Whitney Phillips)
2. Good Love Bad (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)
3. How It Comes Off (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Mike Walker)
4. Fool Moon (writers: Clare Dunn, Driver Williams, Neil Mason)
5. Lonely Alone (writers: Clare Dunn & Karyn Rochelle).






