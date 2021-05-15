Paul Weller An Orchestrated Songbook Album With Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra



White Horses New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On May 15th 2021 Paul Weller performed an exceptional concert with the hugely talented BBC Symphony Orchestra and award winning arranger Jules Buckley.This extraordinary performance was a first for Paul, performing with a full orchestra, and saw a quintessential selection of his vast catalogue exquisitely reworked and updated into 75 minutes of breath-taking music that was broadcast across the BBC.And now, this wonderful concert will be released by Polydor Records on December 3rd on Vinyl, CD and Deluxe CD. More news on vinyl release coming on 24th June. This live album is the first to be released which features Paul performing with an orchestra.The setlist includes classic tracks across Paul's The Jam, Style Council and solos career. It also features choice cuts from Paul's last three studio albums, (including his recent No 1 album's On Sunset and Fat Pop Volume 1). All tracks are given the most sublime orchestral treatments. Conductor Jules Buckley has clearly done his homework with a stunning atmospheric interpretation of The Jam's "English Rose" with sweeping strings showcasing its sparse beauty. Special guest Celeste adds even more elegance to the classic "Wild Wood", while fan favourite "Broken Stones" soulfully shimmers with a scene stealing guest duet performance from James Morrison. To top things off, national treasure Boy George joins Paul for a version of The Style Council's hit single "You're The Best Thing". The set comes to a close with sublime versions of the classic "You Do Something To Me" and the majestic "White Horses" from the album True Meanings.Alongside the orchestra, Paul was also accompanied by long-term collaborator and guitarist Steve Cradock. This eclectic assortment of compositions from Paul's illustrious career, invigorated by Jules Bickley's sumptuous arrangements made for a visual and aural delight.As a co-production with the BBC, the show was performed in the grand setting of London's Barbican on May 15th and originally went out live online, later to be broadcast in full on Radio 2 on 13th June, 6Music on the 16th June and then on 19th June on BBC2.Jules Buckley, is an esteemed conductor, composer and arranger. He is Creative Artist in Residence with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and has previously collaborated with the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Massive Attack and John Cale, re-creating their music for classical instruments. As co-founder of the Heritage Orchestra, Jules was also involved in Pete Tong's No 1 house/classical crossover album "Classic House".Full set-list as follows:AndromedaEnglish RoseMy Ever Changing MoodsOn SunsetCarnationGlad TimesBroken Stones Featuring James MorrisonGravityIt´s A Very Deep SeaBowieEquanimityYou´re The Best Thing Featuring Boy GeorgeStill Glides The StreamMovin OnWild Wood Featuring CelesteRocketsYou Do Something To MeWhite Horses



