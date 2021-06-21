Assertion (Featuring William Goldsmith, Founding Member Of Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, Foo Fighters) Debut LP 'Intermission' - Now Streaming Everywhere





"...they sound straight out of the mid '90s post-hardcore era. William's drumming style is very similar to his work on Diary, and the dark, heavy, atmospheric songs recall stuff like Hum, Jawbox, and Quicksand. Assertion put a fresh spin on this stuff..."- Brooklynvegan



"It's likely a promising sign that this deep into his career—after drumming for the original iterations of



"Supervised Suffering" is a sprawling track that moves effortlessly from simmering verses to explosive choruses." - Top40-Charts.com





'Intermission' the debut album from Assertion, the new band of musician

Stream Assertion's 'Intermission' here: https://orcd.co/intermission.



'Intermission' marks the official return of the fabled drummer, who ten years ago, walked away from a successful music career that included stints as a founding member of Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, and Foo Fighters.



Together with his Assertion bandmates, guitarist/vocalist Justin Tamminga and, bassist Bryan Gorder, Assertion's debut LP, 'Intermission', is real, propulsive, and earnest -- a cathartic experience that proudly does not nestle nicely alongside current bands -- or really many releases at all from the last couple decades. The album conjures more connections to the heady grit and soaring grind of the 90's. Driving guitars anchored by a frenetic rhythm section. A haunting vocal delivery concealing a heartfelt sentiment. Track-by-track, the record builds into a dark and heavy crescendo but unpredictably retreats into delicate and fragile moments in masterful ways.



Goldsmith says, "A decade-long journey that started out walking away from music has led me right back to it and the very reason I started - but with a whole new appreciation and respect for it. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of this project. It's not just about making music. It's like a force of nature, but in an egoless collaboration that is nothing short of unconditional. The gratitude I have for being given the opportunity to release this music is beyond words. Thank you to everyone for your support through all these years."



Upcoming show:

July 9 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma (w/ Pig Snout)

Stay tuned to spartanrecords.com for updates on Assertion.



'Intermission' Track Listing:

Down Into The Depths

The Lamb To The Slaughter Pulls A Knife

Defeated

This

Pushed To The Limit

Deeper In The Shallow

This Lonely Choir

Supervised Suffering

Set Fire



www.facebook.com/Assertionband

www.instagram.com/assertionband

