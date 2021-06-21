Light By The Sea Premier Debut Single 'Eleanor'





Getting inspirations from their musical role models - Dead Can Dance, U2, The Brian Jonestown Massacre,

Eleanor - a ghost story of a forgotten woman telling her story in a forgotten sound.



Eleanor is the first single of Anna and Davy, and now they proudly present her to the world. Their music captures a sacred process of inspiration and creativity, the true love towards each other and towards music itself. They are ready to dive deep into their artistic realm to raise a pearl up to the surface: the metaphor of pure, unconditional love for music with untold stories of the ever lived icons.



This is something completely different and something they are meant to be: Light By The Sea is the vision of a big production and they are ready to take over the continent's coolest club and festival stages. Anna and Davy have already announced some of their upcoming shows, so make sure to follow them on their socials.



Lyrics by: Eszter Anna Baumann

Composer: Davy Knobel & Eszter Anna Baumann

Vocals: Eszter Anna Baumann

Guitar: Davy Knobel

Keys: Eszter Anna Baumann

Bass: Kai Liebrand

Drums: Dirk Schonk

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Eddy Bopp



Artist: Light By The Sea

Single: Eleanor

Album: Eleanor (single)

Location: The Netherlands

Genre: Pop Rock



https://www.facebook.com/LightbytheSea

https://www.instagram.com/lightbythesea

