Music & Casinos Collide To Create Melodious Slot Gaming Experiences

The Link Between Casino Gaming & Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There's no denying the magic of music. It has the power to turn even the most mundane task into an enjoyable endeavour, and it makes fun activities like casino gaming that much more thrilling. The cadence of melody goes right along with the rise and fall of emotions we feel while playing the slots, enhancing the experience and immersing us deep into another world. Read on to learn more about the intrinsic connection between casino gaming and music, and discover top titles for music fans you don't want to miss.

One thing you never hear on the casino floor is silence. Even if nobody is talking, the music is always there. It plays right along with you, an ever-present companion that reinforces your mood and spreads good cheer throughout the venue. When you imagine a gaming session without music, it seems boring or just plain weird.

Thanks to years of scientific research, we know that music is a beneficial force for most of us. One study even shows that the positive feelings associated with music are compounded when people have active intentions of happiness—that is, when they seek to bring their own moods up. And since people go to the casino in search of fun, it makes perfect sense that the music here plays such an important role.

Casinos themselves know this, and they always play merry tunes on the gaming floor to make people feel happier. Bigger casinos can afford to ramp up the buzz even more by having major live acts like Justin Bieber come to play, which helps draw in customers and perpetuates the upbeat atmosphere.

But land-based casinos aren't the only ones with their fingers in the musical pie. Online casino developers often use music in a similar way, incorporating sound into nearly every part of the experience to boost players' mood and create positive energy.

We can see this most profoundly with online slots, which spur players on with cheering and coin-drop sound effects in addition to music. However, online slots have recently begun to take it a few steps further. Now, they're building good-for-business beats right into the games by creating titles themed around music that players love.

Rise of Pop Culture & Music in Online Casino Slots

As developers become more privy to pop culture, they've begun to recognize its importance and incorporate it into their games. As a result, we've seen an explosion of branded slots titles come out in recent years. However, those who create these games are very selective about which artists they choose.

Music can evoke strong feelings of nostalgia and bring back memories of specific times. Because of this, you'll often see these games themed around music from famous feel-good eras like the sixties, seventies, and eighties. This music generally brings good feelings, helping players associate the game with positive emotions.

You also won't see many games featuring low-tempo beats or depressive melodies. That's because while sad music tends to lead to thoughts of introspection and deep thinking, happier tunes have been shown to lessen mind-wandering and even cause increased concentration. In other words, happy music keeps players focused on the game.

If you're a music fan that also enjoys spinning the reels, you'll have plenty of options when it comes to online slots. However, some games are much better than others. An excellent music-themed slot will feature an original soundtrack by the artist and well-drawn graphics that pay real homage. It could even incorporate video features or have audio clips of the artist speaking to enhance the experience.

On the other hand, a great branded slot can't rely on music alone. The game itself needs to be well-made, flowing smoothly and boasting a variety of special features to keep you entertained. Bonus rounds, free spins, and other extras always keep things interesting, so make sure they're readily available in your game of choice.

So, where can musically-minded casino players go to enjoy high-quality games themed around beloved bands and pop icons? It's important to remember that not all venues are created equal on that front. Savvy players should look to larger casino providers to meet their needs, especially those which have been around a while and have kept up with current trends in technology and culture.

One venue which tends to stand out from the crowd is 888 Casino, which employs an exclusive development team and offers over 1,000 slot titles for players to dive into. From Michael Jackson to Motörhead, there are musical games for every taste among this provider's selection of online slots. You'll never get bored here, as you can branch out between titles depending on what music you're in the mood for at any given time.

Top Gaming Titles Featuring Musicians & Bands

Wondering which games can cater to your music and entertainment needs? Never fear. There are plenty of great slots out there for you to enjoy, and we're here to divulge some top titles themed around famous artists that everyone loves.

Michael Jackson, King of Pop: With 25 paylines spread across 5 wild reels, Michael Jackson, King of Pop is an exciting game packed full of features. You'll hear classics like "Beat It" and "Smooth Criminal", each of which has its own free game bonus to enjoy. There's also a multiplier bonus and a prize wheel that gives away free spins, credits, and multipliers.

Motörhead: Created by the gurus at NetEnt, Motörhead combines the best of all worlds with 5 reels and 76 paylines. It rocks standard bonus features like a mystery reel and free spins, as well as the "bomber" feature with extra mystery symbols careening onto the reels to reveal themselves. All this is accentuated with sound clips of Lemmy screaming in the background, adding an air of hilarity to this rock-and-roll masterpiece.

Elvis Lives: Even if this video slot isn't enough to make you believe the King is still alive, you'll still be able to enjoy his legacy as you play on 5 reels and an astounding 12 rows. There are 60 paylines to hit on this slot, along with distinctive bonus rounds featuring free spins and multipliers. Bright lights, action, and Elvis' greatest hits ensure big fun for those willing to get all shook up for this game.

As you can see, music has a significant impact on how we perceive the world around us and how much we enjoy the activities we participate in. Now that you know all about the connection between casino slots and music, you might find yourself with a desire to start spinning the reels yourself. Even if you've never played before, themed slots are a great way to get introduced to the world of casino gaming. With dozens of fun musical slots on the market today, you've got options—why not try them out today?