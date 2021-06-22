Muddy Waters & Son To Be Inducted Into The New England Music Hall Of Fame



nemhofnews@gmail.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Both Muddy Waters and his son Mud Morganfield will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame www.nemhof.com August 19th at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Ct. - see below:https://www.katharinehepburntheater.org/events/mud-morganfield/Musician, singer, songwriter Muddy Waters, was one of the most important people in modern music history. He has inspired and influenced numerous musicians including Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and The Beatles to name a few. His son Mud Morganfield has had his own success with his solo career and has properly followed in his father's footsteps.Both men have toured New England countless times keeping the blues spirit alive that alone qualifies them for the New England Music Hall of Fame. Also that evening The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center will also be inducted as a NEMHOF cultural landmark.Co-Founders Kadrolsha Ona Carole Host of Hollywood Entertainment News and International Award Winning filmmaker Christopher Annino will present the awards that evening.The 2021 inductees for the New England Music Hall of Fame are Blues legend's James Cotton, James Montgomery, Duke Robillard, Emmy Award-winning Composer Brian Keane, John Cafferty, and the Beaver Brown Band, and Michael Tunes. These individuals will be inducted in at a later date.The mission for the New England Music Hall of Fame is to "Unite, Educate, Promote and Preserve" the integrity of New England music scene and the people who are in it. For any press inquiries please contact nemhofnews@gmail.comwww.nemhof.comwww.katharinehepburntheater.org/events/mud-morganfieldnemhofnews@gmail.com



