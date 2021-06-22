Netflix Drops First Teaser To "The Chestnut Man"



From the creator of The Killing now comes The Chestnut Man, a Danish character-driven psychological thriller with its roots in the Nordic noir genre. The series is based on the debut novel by award winning writer Søren Sveistrup which has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries and stars Danica Curcic (The Mist, Equinox), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (A Royal Affair, Borgen), Iben Dorner (Borgen), Lars Ranthe (Another Round) and



The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician (DK: Socialminister) Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).



The Chestnut Man launches globally on Netflix this fall.

The series is based on the debut novel by award winning writer Søren Sveistrup which has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries.

If you find one, he's already found you.

From the creator of The Killing now comes The Chestnut Man, a Danish character-driven psychological thriller with its roots in the Nordic noir genre. The series is based on the debut novel by award winning writer Søren Sveistrup which has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries and stars Danica Curcic (The Mist, Equinox), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (A Royal Affair, Borgen), Iben Dorner (Borgen), Lars Ranthe (Another Round) and David Dencik (Chernobyl, James Bond 'No Time To Die') among others.

The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician (DK: Socialminister) Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).

The Chestnut Man launches globally on Netflix this fall.

- BASED ON: The Chestnut Man by Søren Sveistrup
- KEY CAST: Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Iben Dorner, Lars Ranthe, David Dencik, Esben Dalgaard, Morten Brovn, Jens Jørgen Spottag, Camilla Lau, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda, Anders Hove among others.
- DIRECTOR: Mikkel Serup, Kasper Barfoed
- CREATED FOR THE SCREEN BY: Søren Sveistrup, Dorte W. Høgh, David Sandreuter & Mikkel Serup.
- HEAD WRITERS: Søren Sveistrup, Dorte W. Høgh & David Sandreuter
- PRODUCERS: Morten Kjems Hytten Juhl and Stine Meldgaard
- EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Søren Sveistrup and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen
- PRODUCTION COMPANY: SAM Productions




