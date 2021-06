Cyberpunk 2077 Is Available On PlayStation Store

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CD PROJEKT RED today announced that the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase worldwide on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 - and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console's more powerful hardware.

For more information about Cyberpunk 2077, please visit cyberpunk.net.



Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD PROJEKT RED further works to improve stability across all platforms. Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.



Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future — Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers. Featuring CD PROJEKT RED's hallmark concept of choices and consequences, players will face difficult decisions that ripple through the entire game. Winner of over 200 awards, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the universe of the classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.