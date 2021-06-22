Lorde Returns With "Solar Power"!





In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the seven-times platinum record-breaking international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a surprise move, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum artist LORDE released new song "Solar Power." The song, which appropriately dropped timed to the only solar eclipse of the year, came alongside the announcement of her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, Solar Power. Today the artist additionally revealed the album release date as August 20th and announced her 2022 World tour dates. The 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018 and kicks off in North America in Nashville on April 3 at the Opry House before concluding at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10am local. Solar Power " debuted to fan and critical acclaim, with Billboard stating, " Solar Power " is a fresh chapter in a riveting book, and Lorde fans should be thrilled to meet this new author." The Guardian called the song, "… a distinct reinvention, one that gleefully puts a gap between Lorde and everyone else in terms of her creativity" while noting, "Lorde's comeback single is a lesson in letting pop stars take their time." Since its debut last week, the song has garnered five star reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended #1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in it's first five days, and was #1 on Spotify's Global and US Song Debut. The song is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming third studio album which will be released via Universal Music New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.Of the album Lorde says, "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."Of the single she adds, "The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It's about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…"To honor the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD. This innovative offering will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.When talking about the concept Lorde says, "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that's committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."Solar Power Tracklist:The PathSolar PowerCaliforniaStoned in the Nail SalonFallen FruitSecrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)The Man with An AxeDominoesBig StarLeader of a New RegimeMood RingOceanic FeelingLORDE TOUR DATES:February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue FestivalFebruary 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf VineyardsMarch 1 Wellington, NZ Days BayMarch 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn VineyardsMarch 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of BrooklandsMarch 5 Auckland, NZ OuterfieldsMarch 10 Brisbane, AU RiverstageMarch 12 Melbourne, AU SMMBMarch 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super TheatreMarch 19 Perth, AU Belvoir AmphitheaterApril 3 Nashville, TN Opry HouseApril 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple TheatreApril 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid PelletierApril 8 Toronto, ON Meridian HallApril 12 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang TheatreApril 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 16 Washington, DC The AnthemApril 18 New York, NY Radio City Music HallApril 20 Philadelphia, PA The MetApril 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago TheatreApril 25 Minneapolis, MN The ArmoryApril 27 Denver, CO Mission BallroomApril 30 Seattle, WA WaMu TheatreMay 1 Portland, OR Theater of the CloudsMay 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumMay 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine AuditoriumMay 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara BowlMay 25 Leeds, UK O2 AcademyMay 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher HallMay 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria WarehouseMay 30 Birmingham, UK O2 AcademyJune 1 London, UK RoundhouseJune 2 London, UK RoundhouseJune 7 Paris, FR Casino de ParisJune 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS LiveJune 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera SoundJune 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622June 14 Munich, DE ZenithJune 16 Rome, IT Cavea - Auditorium Parco della MusicaJune 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di VillafrancaJune 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil FortressJune 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am TanzbrunnenJune 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music HallIn 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the seven-times platinum record-breaking international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded " Yellow Flicker Beat " as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.



