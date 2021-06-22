Lorde Returns With "Solar Power"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In a surprise move, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum artist LORDE released new song "Solar Power." The song, which appropriately dropped timed to the only solar eclipse of the year, came alongside the announcement of her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, Solar Power. Today the artist additionally revealed the album release date as August 20th and announced her 2022 World tour dates. The 40+ show tour, promoted by AEG Presents in the US and Canada, is her first North American tour since 2018 and kicks off in North America
in Nashville on April 3 at the Opry House before concluding at the Santa Barbara
Bowl on May 7. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10am local.
"Solar Power
" debuted to fan and critical acclaim, with Billboard stating, "Solar Power
" is a fresh chapter in a riveting book, and Lorde
fans should be thrilled to meet this new author." The Guardian called the song, "… a distinct reinvention, one that gleefully puts a gap between Lorde
and everyone else in terms of her creativity" while noting, "Lorde's comeback single is a lesson in letting pop stars take their time." Since its debut last week, the song has garnered five star reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended #1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in it's first five days, and was #1 on Spotify's Global and US Song Debut. The song is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming third studio album which will be released via Universal Music
New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.
Of the album Lorde
says, "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."
Of the single she adds, "The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It's about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…"
To honor the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music
Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD. This innovative offering will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.
When talking about the concept Lorde
says, "I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music
Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that's committed to the evolving nature of a modern album."
Solar Power Tracklist:
The Path
Solar Power
California
Stoned in the Nail Salon
Fallen Fruit
Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)
The Man with An Axe
Dominoes
Big Star
Leader of a New Regime
Mood Ring
Oceanic Feeling
LORDE TOUR DATES:
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago
Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara
Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria
Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music
Hall
In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the seven-times platinum record-breaking international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana
during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat
" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.