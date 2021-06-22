Natalie Imbruglia Announces New Album 'Firebird' Set For Release September 24, 2021





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Natalie Imbruglia has announced her forthcoming new album, 'Firebird', set for release on September 24 via BMG. Alongside the announcement, Natalie has shared the first single taken from the album, the instantly catchy "Build It Better", accompanied by the single's official video bringing a touch of La La Land to Nell's Cafe.New album 'Firebird' was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more, touching on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Natalie's newfound sense of confidence.In contrast, the album was almost entirely recorded in lockdown, produced remotely by Natalie and My Riot with additional production from Albert Hammond Jr, Gus Oberg (The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jnr) and Romeo Stodart (Magic Numbers).Discussing the album, Natalie says "Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer's block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place. Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me. It's been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can't wait for people to finally hear it."New single "Build It Better" is the first to be lifted from the forthcoming 'Firebird'. Though unintentional, it could be about a world recovering from a pandemic. Natalie describes the single as "surrendering to the chaos and seeing what's on the other side of it is a good life lesson. Letting something fall apart, and being okay with that, is something that I have had to do in my life, numerous times, but especially moving into this record and becoming a mum. So I'm really excited about that song, and about the video, which is total escapist fun - the world needs that right now."'Firebird' will be available on CD (Standard & Deluxe) & limited blue Vinyl and Digitally via BMG on September 24.'Firebird' tracklisting:1. Build It Better2. Nothing Missing3. What It Feels Like4. On My Way5. Maybe It's Great6. Just Like Old Times7. When You Love Too Much8. Not Sorry9. Human Touch10. Change Of Heart11. Invisible Things12. Dive To The Deep13. River14. Firebird Natalie Imbruglia was propelled into the limelight in the nineties, kicking off her career in music with the chart-topping "Torn", reaching #2 on the UK Singles Chart, #1 airplay around the world and #1 on the Billboard Airplay chart for 14 weeks, with more than a million copies sold in the UK alone. The single was taken from her subsequent 1997 album 'Left Of The Middle' which went on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide. Natalie went on to release studio albums 'White Lilies Island' in 2001, 'Counting Down The Days'in 2005 which charted at #1 in the UK Albums Charts, and 'Come To Life' in 2009, before releasing an album of covers entitled 'Male' in 2014. Natalie has accumulated sales of over 10 million albums and 1 billion streams, 5 x UK Top 10 singles, 10 x UK Top 40 singles, 1 x UK #1 album, 3 x UK Top 10 albums, 2 x BRIT Awards, 8 x ARIA Awards, 3 x MTV Music Awards, 1 Billboard Music Award, 3 x Grammy Award nominations and more.



