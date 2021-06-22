Secretly Announces Renewed Recording Contracts With Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Mitski, Sharon Van Etten & Unknown Mortal Orchestra



Between Secretly Group labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian, artist collective 37d03d, Secretly partner Ghostly International and Secretly Distribution, Secretly earned a total of 7 wins and 19 nominations at last week's A2IM Libera Awards. The international, independent music ecosystem of Secretly also includes The Numero Group, the aforementioned Secretly Publishing and a global network of 150 employees. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Secretly is honored to announce its renewed partnership with Dead Oceanstrailblazer Mitski and Jagjaguwar recording artists Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, all of whom have made the decision to continue releasing new music and forthcoming endeavors alongside the revered, independent record labels. In a collective commitment to career-long partnerships, Secretly Publishing has also renewed its publishing agreements with Bayonne, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jay Som, Phil Elverum and Strand of Oaks. Between the visionary teams at Secretly and these formative groups of creative forces, the reaffirmed bond is the result of decades of work and collaboration the company has dedicated to its industry-shaping mission of mutual growth, trust and empowerment."We've always put artists first - and these deals are absolutely no exception to that," says Jon Coombs (VP of A&R, Secretly Group). Read more about the milestone in an interview with Billboard.Jagjaguwar is currently in the midst of its 25th Anniversary, commemorating the occasion through a year-long celebration of collaboration, community and the championing of world-building artists who have reshaped genres and repeatedly bent the tides of popular music. Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra have helped define Jagjaguwar history, and the label will now remain their home as they move toward the future together, upholding Secretly's overarching belief that the most important cultural contributions come from artists and the small to medium-sized businesses that support them.Both Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten have already contributed special recordings to Jagjaguwar's four-part series of 25th Anniversary releases, while fellow Secretly label Secretly Canadian has been rolling out its own 25th Anniversary campaign, focused on aiding homeless families in Secretly's hometown of Bloomington, IN. Read more about each initiative at the XagXaguVar Zine and the SC25 Site.Between Secretly Group labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian, artist collective 37d03d, Secretly partner Ghostly International and Secretly Distribution, Secretly earned a total of 7 wins and 19 nominations at last week's A2IM Libera Awards. The international, independent music ecosystem of Secretly also includes The Numero Group, the aforementioned Secretly Publishing and a global network of 150 employees.



