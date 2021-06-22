British Rapper D Hustler Drops "Brush Your Teeth"



After the success of his song "100 Degrees" D Hustler is proving he is here to stay with another big song for the UK streets. Who knows what he will do next but until then check out his new video, right here on Top40-Charts.com Magazine. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London artist D Hustler is back with another hit video. After the success of his last few projects he is back with another big song for the European market.The music video was directed by BDot and the song was produced by Redax. D Hustler premiered the project on GRM Daily a popular UK outlet with over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.The video was only just released and has over 100k views already. Fans are resonating with the tough lyrics that show the harder side of life in London. Music from D Hustler and other artists give a glimpse into the dark side of the English capital city. D Hustler raps "I know the streets are cold, so I say my prayers when I make it home" lyrics that hit home for a lot of young men in London.After the success of his song "100 Degrees" D Hustler is proving he is here to stay with another big song for the UK streets. Who knows what he will do next but until then check out his new video, right here on Top40-Charts.com Magazine.



