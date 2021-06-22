Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 22/06/2021

Lil Baby Announces 2021 The Back Outside Tour

Lil Baby Announces 2021 The Back Outside Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby will embark on a nationwide tour with Lil Durk performing hits off their recent collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Produced by Live Nation, the fall tour will kick off on September 1st in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official presale credit card of The Back Outside Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Lil Baby, Lil Durk The Back Outside Tour Dates:
September 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 3 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 17 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 23 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 30 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
October 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 9 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 10 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.9438460 secs // 4 () queries in 0.79496312141418 secs