Lil Baby Announces 2021 The Back Outside Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lil Baby will embark on a nationwide tour with Lil Durk
performing hits off their recent collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Produced by Live Nation, the fall tour will kick off on September
1st in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official presale credit card of The Back Outside Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time until Thursday
at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
The Back Outside Tour Dates:
September
1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September
3 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September
10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
September
11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music
Pavilion
September
14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September
15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September
16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September
17 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September
20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September
22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September
23 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September
24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September
25 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September
27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September
28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September
30 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
October 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 9 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 10 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre