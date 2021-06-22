Lil Baby Announces 2021 The Back Outside Tour





October 15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby will embark on a nationwide tour with Lil Durk performing hits off their recent collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.Produced by Live Nation, the fall tour will kick off on September 1st in Mansfield, MA at the Xfinity Center making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn, before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, FL on October 15th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.PRESALE: Citi is the official presale credit card of The Back Outside Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.comLil Baby, Lil Durk The Back Outside Tour Dates: September 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center September 3 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre September 10 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek September 11 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion September 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center September 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion September 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion September 17 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater September 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion September 23 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center September 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center September 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena September 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre September 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena September 30 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreOctober 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank ArenaOctober 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential CenterOctober 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterOctober 9 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star LakeOctober 10 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! CenterOctober 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreOctober 15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre



