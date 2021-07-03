Bargemusic Presents Beth Levin, July 3, 2021





https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5144324 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bargemusic presents an evening recital with Brooklyn-based virtuoso pianist Beth Levin on Saturday, July 3rd at 6pm. Levin is celebrated as a bold interpreter of challenging works, from the Romantic canon to leading modernist composers.On the Eclectic Series, this program will feature Mozart's Fantasy in D minor, K. 397, Brahms' Intermezzi, Op. 119, Jonathan Dawe's The Emperor's Canon, and Schumann's Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13. Limited seating tickets are available at the links below.Beginning July 1, all audience members, staff, and performers must provide proof of full vaccination status + a contactless COVID screening will be required at the door. Wearing masks covering noses and mouths will be required while inside.Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6pmBargemusic, Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn, NYTickets: $35https://www.bargemusic.org/concert/eclectic-series-mozart-brahms-dawe-schumannhttps://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5144324



