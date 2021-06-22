NF Announces 2021 North American "Clouds" Tour





The Spotify presale launches Wednesday June 23 at 10am local time. General on-sale begins at 10am local time on Friday June 25 @10AM Local. The CLOUDS TOUR launches on



Earlier this Spring, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 3 debut on the chart. It currently holds over 470 million streams. Prior to release, it reached #1 on the Apple



NF has quietly cemented himself as one of the most impactful artists in the world without ever compromising or changing who he is. The artist, director, and producer has eclipsed 18 billion streams, picked up over a dozen gold and platinum certifications, sold out arenas, and regularly maintained a place in the "Top 500 Most Listened-To Artists on Spotify." He also logged two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Perception [2017] and The Search [2019]. NF shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to leave a mark on the mainstream as arguably the underground's biggest artist.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets will be available at NFREALMUSIC.COM



TOUR DATES:

SEP 22: Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

SEP 23: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff

SEP 24: Clarkston, MI - DTE

SEP 25: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend

SEP 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom

SEP 28: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

SEP 29: Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

OCT 01: Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

OCT 02: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

OCT 03: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union

OCT 05: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

OCT 06: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

OCT 07: Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

OCT 09: Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

OCT 10: Charlotte, NC - PNC

OCT 12: Brandon, MS -

OCT 14: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

OCT 15: Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

OCT 16: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

OCT 17: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Returning to the road this fall, chart-topping Michigan rapper NF will embark on his first North American headline run in two years, the CLOUDS TOUR, presented by Live Nation. The artist pre-sale starts tomorrow, June 22 @10AM local; fans who sign up for the NF e-mail list at nfrealmusic.com will get first access to tickets.The Spotify presale launches Wednesday June 23 at 10am local time. General on-sale begins at 10am local time on Friday June 25 @10AM Local. The CLOUDS TOUR launches on September 22 in Maryland Heights at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, and rolls through 20 markets across the country, concluding on October 17 in Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Pavilion Mitchell presented by Huntsman. This is the first tour in support of his chart-topping latest project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE). NF is supported by Michl on this tour.Earlier this Spring, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 3 debut on the chart. It currently holds over 470 million streams. Prior to release, it reached #1 on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. NF set the stage for CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) with the title track "CLOUDS," which has gathered over 29 million views on the music video. It notably trended #1 on YouTube globally, notched his highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #53, and surpassed over 55 million global streams.NF has quietly cemented himself as one of the most impactful artists in the world without ever compromising or changing who he is. The artist, director, and producer has eclipsed 18 billion streams, picked up over a dozen gold and platinum certifications, sold out arenas, and regularly maintained a place in the "Top 500 Most Listened-To Artists on Spotify." He also logged two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Perception [2017] and The Search [2019]. NF shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to leave a mark on the mainstream as arguably the underground's biggest artist.Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Tickets will be available at NFREALMUSIC.COMTOUR DATES:SEP 22: Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino AmpitheatreSEP 23: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music CenterSEP 24: Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music TheatreSEP 25: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterSEP 27: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music CenterSEP 28: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star LakeSEP 29: Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterOCT 01: Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionOCT 02: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionOCT 03: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekOCT 05: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreOCT 06: Jacksonville, FL - Daily's PlaceOCT 07: Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain AmphitheatreOCT 09: Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage ParkOCT 10: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionOCT 12: Brandon, MS - Brandon AmphitheaterOCT 14: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPOCT 15: Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo AmphitheatreOCT 16: Austin, TX - Germania Insurance AmphitheaterOCT 17: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman.



