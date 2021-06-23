Twice's Taste Of Love Debuts At No 6 On The Billboard 200 Chart



Formed under K-pop powerhouse, JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE is one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time regarding physical album sales. The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song "Like OOH-AHH", and 2016 breakthrough single "CHEER UP" which went on to top multiple Korean pop charts and won 'Song of the Year' at the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global K-pop icons, TWICE, officially reached the #6 chart-topping position on the Billboard 200 chart with their new album, Taste of Love, as well as #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. This high Billboard 200 ranking marks a first for the group, jumping up 66 slots from their most recent #72 position for Eyes wide open. Taste of Love pushed the musical boundaries for the group, while in return earning TWICE their first top 10 album to date. The group initially ranked in the Billboard 200 chart in June 2020 with their album MORE & MORE, closely followed by Eyes wide open later that same year. 