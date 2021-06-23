Lady Gaga Reveals New Cover Song From Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lady Gaga revealed that the next artist to join her Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary special edition album is Years & Years
(Olly Alexander) with their reimagined version of "The Edge of Glory." The Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary special edition album is set for release on June 25th via Interscope/Universal Music. The album contains Gaga's original Born This Way album, along with six new versions of songs reimagined by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The first three cover songs revealed from the reimagined tracklist so far include Big Freedia'sreimagined "Judas
", Orville Peck's reimagined "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" and Kylie Minogue's reimagined version of "Marry the Night". Pre-order the Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album and shop the Born This Way merchandise collection.
"The Edge of Glory" reimagined by Years & Years
is available on all streaming platforms now!
Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:
"Marry the Night"
"Born This Way
"
"Government Hooker"
"Judas
"
"Americano"
"Hair"
"Scheiße"
"Bloody Mary
"
"Bad Kids"
"Highway Unicorn
(Road to Love)"
"Heavy Metal Lover"
"Electric Chapel"
"Yoüand I"
"The Edge of Glory"
Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:
"Marry the Night" - Kylie Minogue
"Judas
" - Big Freedia
"Highway Unicorn
(Road to Love)" - by artist to be announced
"Yoü and I" - by artist to be announced
"The Edge of Glory" - Years & Years
"Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" - Orville Peck
Years & Years
(Olly Alexander) has become one of the world's most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, sold-out numerous global tours, and played triumphant homecoming shows at London's O2 and Wembley Arena. Along the way, Olly has also become a fearless once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021 Olly led the cast of critically acclaimed hit drama 'It's A Sin' (HBO Max). The show broke records and received incredible reception from fans and critics alike. To celebrate the show and its achievements, Olly joined legend and icon Elton John
on stage for a powerful live rendition of The Pet Shop Boys
classic (and show namesake), "It's A Sin
" at the 2021 BRIT Awards. 2021 also saw the release of brand new music; "Starstruck
" is an instant classic and the first new music from Years & Years
since 2018's critically acclaimed second album, 'Palo Santo.' Years & Years' influence continues to grow in plain sight, pushing boundaries by challenging notions of identity and sexuality in a way that is new to pop music - and totally Olly Alexander's own.