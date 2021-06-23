Kesha Extends Summer Tour To Include Stops In New York, DC, Minneapolis And More!





**Festival appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Kesha has extended her August run of "Kesha Live" tour dates (w/ special guest Betty Who) to include stops in NYC, Washington DC, Minneapolis, a recently announced headlining spot at Milwaukee Summerfest, and more.Kesha's fans can access a special presale starting Wed, June 23 @ 10am local time by signing up for her email list at www.KeshaOfficial.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 @ 10am local time.The new dates, marked below in bold, join previously announced full-band performances in Denver, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati & more, as well as a headlining performance at the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, OH. Kesha also plans to embark on her second "Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride" cruise April 1-5, 2022.Of the initial tour announce, Kesha said "I CAN'T BELIEVE HOW LONG IT HAS BEEN SINCE WE SAW EACH OTHER WTF!!!!!!!! It's time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It's about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let's party."Kesha will bring to life many of her iconic hits, including cuts from her most recent studio album, the critically acclaimed 'High Road', which was called a body of work "wise and wild in equal measure" (Billboard), that "electrifies from the inside out" (American Songwriter) and "strikes a believable balance between vulnerability and the bluster she made her name on" (Stereogum). Following its release Kesha also dropped an explosive cover of T. Rex's "Children of The Revolution" off of the Hal Willner-produced collection 'Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex', as well as launched her Kesha and the Creepies podcast via iHeartMedia where weekly she chats with an eclectic mix of guests about their supernatural experiences, the occult, unexplained mysteries, urban legends, psychedelic art, spirituality, astrology and much more.Kesha will also host and perform at TikTok's Pride livestream this Thursday, June 24. An inclusive global event celebrating and showcasing the unmatched creativity of LGBTQIA+ creators, Kesha kicks it off at 9am PT and then returns at 1:30pm PT to perform three of her hit songs. Tune in @TikTok.KESHA LIVE TOUR DATES:8.13.21 - Billings, MT @ Metra Park - First Interstate Arena*8.15.21 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom*8.17.21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*8.18.21 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*8.20.21 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom*8.21.21 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center*8.23.21 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery*8.25.21 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*8.26.21 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*8.28.21 - Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival - The Lawn at CAS**8.29.21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Promowest Pavilion at Ovation*8.31.21 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 179.02.21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage9.04.21 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre9.05.21 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre9.08.21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem9.09.21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE9.11.21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest**9.12.21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*Previously announced and on sale now**Festival appearance.



