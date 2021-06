New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recorded at Late Takes in Seattle, " Whats The Point", the new single from Kate Dinsmore straddles the accessible and lovely intersection between Americana and Indie Pop. Dinsmore is the newest addition to the ever growing roster of talented artists on Portland based Dutch Records.

Hailing from Seattle, her sound may have been birthed from her decade spent in Oklahoma. Soaring vocals, pristine production and lyrics to sit down and ponder...

Dinsmore's new single could be her best yet. When asked what the track was about here is what the songstress had to say:



"There have been so many people in my life that have promised things and haven't delivered. Sometimes It's hard to tell if they even believe what they are saying. "What's the Point?" is my anthem for calling out this behavior. If you want to be with me, do it, don't stand there and pretend."

Looking forward to the entire EP coming out later this summer on Dutch Records. https://www.dutchrecord.com/