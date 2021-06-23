Homeboy Sandman Announces New Project Produced By Aesop Rock



Homeboy Sandman said: "I wrote half of these songs when my energy was either headed in the wrong direction or already there. I wrote the other half while my energy was moving in a direction I'm more excited about, that I find to be more enriching.

They're all still my songs though. My mother, and lots of my relatives, used to call me "Angelito."

The taijitu is the symbol for yin and yang.



The project kicks off today with lead single 'Go Hard' about which he said: "Go Hard in all I do otherwise what's the point. This is one of my favourite beats I ever rapped over, Aes is the best for giving it to me."



Go Hard is out now, plus pre order links for the album are here:

https://smarturl.it/Anjelitu

https://homeboysandman-mmg.bandcamp.com/album/anjelitu-2

