Sammy Hagar & The Circle To Play 600-Capacity Theater In Indiana

"We are thrilled to welcome touring acts to the renovated New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at Eagles Theatre in Wabash, Ind. on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will offer a rare opportunity to see the band perform in one of the smallest venues they have played in decades - just 25 rows with a capacity of 600. This exclusive, special stop on his summer tour is presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.The fully electric, live concert will feature Hagar joined by The Circle - Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson - as they perform the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, 10:00 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.The concert will be the first touring act to perform live at the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre following the venue's closure due to the pandemic. In February 2020, the venue had reopened after a two-year renovation, only to be forced to close weeks later."We are thrilled to welcome touring acts to the renovated Eagles Theatre stage," said Tod Minnich, CEO of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. "This iconic venue offers guests a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience with its intimate setting, historic charm, and state-of-the-art sound and lights. Sammy Hagar is the perfect artist to relaunch this facility! He will bring a level of energy that matches the excitement of fans for the return of live indoor concerts."



