Legendary Reggae Band Big Mountain Heads To Jamaica For Production Of First Major Album In More Than 8 Years!

A live-streamed listening party is planned from Kingston, WEST PALM, FL. (Top40 Charts) Legendary 90's reggae band Big Mountain heads to Jamaica this week to record their first original album in more than 8 years. Tentatively titled "Freedom," this much anticipated new music is being produced by Grammy-award winning producer Delroy "Fatta" Pottinger of Anchor Studios in Kingston, Jamaica."The time is right now for reggae music to revive the world," says Joaquin "Quino" McWhinney, lead singer songwriter of Big Mountain. "The COVID pandemic showed all of us that no matter how old we are, what color our skin is, or how much money we have, freedom can be lost in a heartbeat."Big Mountain album producer "Fatta" has worked with nearly every major name in the reggae industry. He was awarded the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2020 for Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals."This is a big album. I worked with Big Mountain on a couple of tracks in the 90s and I always remembered them," says producer Delroy "Fatta" Pottinger. "We want a record that puts the world back into a more positive place with reggae music, and we want the sound to appeal to younger people as well."Legendary producers Sly and Robbie will be lending their talent and experience to the project marking a reunification of their work with the band on the 1995 song Caribbean Blue.To schedule an interview with Quino and the Big Mountain Band and/or producer Delroy "Fatta" Pottinger while in Jamaica or afterwards contact, Tanya Abreu at 561-358-5230. The band will be working in Kingston until July 5, 2021.After production wraps up, Big Mountain Band heads to England for their first tour since 2018 with Maxi Priest and other reggae legends. Performance dates in Mexico, Philippines, Indonesia, and Europe are scheduled for the fall with a U.S. tour planned for spring and summer 2022. For up to date, confirmed album announcements and live concert appearances, please visit Beyond Big Mountain's official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beyondbigmountainA live-streamed listening party is planned from Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



