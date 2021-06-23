Ed Sheeran Joins "The Late Late Show With James Corden" For A Week-Long Residency, June 28 - July 1





During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single 'Bad Habits,' which will be released on June 25. Also, Sheeran will appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.







Each weeknight, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop superstar Ed Sheeran will have a week-long residency on THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, Monday, June 28-Thursday, July 1 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single 'Bad Habits,' which will be released on June 25. Also, Sheeran will appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week. Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter is the boundless talent behind some of the biggest songs in history. The four-time GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate. With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt - '+' (2011), 'x' (2014), '÷' (2017) and 'No.6 Collaborations Project' (2019) - Sheeran has amassed more than 60 billion streams and sold over 50 million albums, globally, to date. Also, he is one of only six artists to have three songs - "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and " Shape Of You " - earn RIAA Diamond-certification, for sales equivalents exceeding 10 million in the U.S. alone. An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran's most recent, two-year ÷ world tour made history, becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time.Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 238 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. The show is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.



