TLC Announce Dates For 2021 Tour In Celebration Of 'CrazySexyCool'

October 10 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The best-selling American female group of all time - TLC announce their 2021 'Celebration of CrazySexyCool' National Tour beginning September 3rd in Alabama. The 18-city tour will see Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda " Chilli Thomas performing selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The '90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N' Harmony plus special guests. Pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 24th with Public ticket sales available on Friday, June 25th*. Additional dates to be announced. Visit livenation.com or check local listings for more information.Chilli states, "I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it! This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!"CrazySexyCool is TLC's second studio album that featured the #1 singles " Waterfalls " and " Creep " and received a Diamond certification from the RIAA.With over 85 million records sold worldwide, TLC is not only the best-selling American girl group of all time; with 4 Grammy Awards, 4 multi-platinum albums (two of which went Diamond), four number one singles and ten Top 10 singles, theirs is an influence - across pop, hip-hop, R&B, fashion and female empowerment - which defines generations. In 2017, TLC released a self-titled album, their first in over fifteen years which hit #1 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart.A two-hour documentary special "Biography: TLC" will premiere on A&E in 2022. The special will chronicle the group's powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. The special will be directed by Matt Kay. Executive-produced by Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-Winning director Roger Ross Williams ("The Apollo") and his production company with Emmy Award-winning producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up."Celebration of CrazySexyCool" Tour 2021: September 3 Albertville, AL Sand Mountain Amphitheater September 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre September 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion September 18 Brooklyn, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk September 20 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park September 21 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater September 23 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park September 24 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater September 25 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre September 27 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre September 30 Belton, TX Bell County Expo Center (tickets on sale July 9th) *October 2 Houston, TX Smart Financial CentreOctober 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOctober 6 Mesa, AZ Mesa AmphitheatreOctober 7 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreOctober 9 Inglewood, CA PV Hollywood ParkOctober 10 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion.



