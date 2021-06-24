Republic Records Announces New Pop Smoke Album, Out Everywhere July 16, 2021





Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Victor Victor Worldwide/ Republic Records/ Universal Music, announces a new Pop Smoke album to be released on July 16th. The 17-track album is now available to pre-add and pre-order. Earlier this year, Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, earned the title of the longest running #1 Hip Hop/R&B Album since 1990 and landed the #1 spot for two non-consecutive weeks. The album, which has over 7 million units consumed worldwide, also reached the #1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the top five on the Billboard 200 for 34 weeks, becoming only the fourth album this century to spend that many weeks in the top five.Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched three RIAA certified platinum songs ("Hello," "Got It On Me," and " Something Special "), two 2x platinum songs(" The Woo " and "What You Know About Love"), two 3x platinum (" Mood Swings " and "Dior"), and the 4x platinum "For The Night." "Dior" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance and, to date, Pop Smoke has amassed almost 20B streams worldwide and counting. His breakthrough 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo has 280 million streams globally and in a stellar review, Pitchfork claimed, "The Brooklyn rapper makes good on the promise of 'Welcome to the Party' with a debut full of the hardest, dirtiest tracks he can manage." He turned up at the top of 2020 with the Gold certified Meet The Woo 2 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200.




