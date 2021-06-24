Elton John Announces Return Of 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour





20 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It is with great excitement that Elton John announces the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in the UK, Europe and North America. Elton will conclude his world-famous tour at major stadiums which will kick off on 27 May, 2022 in Frankfurt. The Final Tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan and Paris before shows in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea next June (tour dates below). Elton will then travel across the pond to take his final bow in North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago and more. The North American run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on 15 July, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on 19 and 20 November, 2022 - commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland New Zealand on 27 and 28 January, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes there later that year. Please visit www.EltonJohn.comAnnouncing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John said, "Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We'll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town."Watch Elton's message to fans on Top40-Charts.comAmerican Express Cardmembers will get exclusive presale access to all UK show dates beginning Thursday 24th June at 10am until Tuesday 29th June at 10pm.Public on-sales begin Wednesday, 30 June at 10am for UK Dates. Tickets available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.Ahead of the stadium run, Elton will mark his return to the stage this Autumn in Europe on 1st September at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, then later to North America on 19 January, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. More details on the previously announced arena dates are available on www.EltonJohn.com/Tours.Recently winning the 2021 iHeartRadio "Golden Icon" Award, the tour has also received top accolades including the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for "Tour Of The Year," 2020 Pollstar "Major Tour of the Year" and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the "Top Rock Tour." The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on 8 September, 2018 and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, 'Bennie and the Jets,' 'Rocket Man,' 'Tiny Dancer,' and 'Philadelphia Freedom.'ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD THE FINAL TOUR- EUROPEAN DATESFriday 27 May 2022 - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank ParkSunday 29 May 2022 - Leipzig, Red Bull ArenaSaturday 4 June 2022 - Milan, San Siro StadiumTuesday 7 June 2022 - Horsens, CASA Arena Thursday 9 June 2022 - Arnhem, GelreDomeSaturday 11 June 2022 - Paris, La Defense ArenaWednesday 15 June 2022 - Norwich, Carrow RoadFriday 17 June 2022 - Liverpool, Anfield StadiumSunday 19 June 2022 - Sunderland, Stadium of LightWednesday 22 June 2022 - Bristol, Ashton Gate StadiumWednesday 29 June 2022 - Swansea, Liberty StadiumELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD THE FINAL TOUR- NORTH AMERICAN DATES:15 July 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park18 July 2022 - Detroit, MI, Comerica Park23 July 2022 - East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium28 July 2022 - Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium30 July 2022 - Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field5 August 2022 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field September 2022 - Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre10 September 2022 - Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome16 September 2022 - Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park18 September 2022 - Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium22 September 2022 - Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium24 September 2022 - Washington, DC, Nationals Park30 September 2022 - Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field2 October 2022 - Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium21 October 2022 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place29 October 2022 - San Antonio, TX, Alamodome4 November 2022 - Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park12 November 2022 - Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field19 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium20 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium.



