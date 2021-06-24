Elton John Announces Return Of 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
It is with great excitement that Elton John
announces the final dates for his award-winning Elton John
Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in the UK, Europe
and North America. Elton will conclude his world-famous tour at major stadiums which will kick off on 27 May, 2022 in Frankfurt. The Final Tour will make stops in Europe
in major cities such as Milan and Paris before shows in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea next June (tour dates below). Elton will then travel across the pond to take his final bow in North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago
and more. The North American run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on 15 July, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on 19 and 20 November, 2022 - commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland New Zealand on 27 and 28 January, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes there later that year. Please visit www.EltonJohn.com
Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John
said, "Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America
and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We'll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town."
American Express Cardmembers will get exclusive presale access to all UK show dates beginning Thursday
24th June at 10am until Tuesday 29th June at 10pm.
Public on-sales begin Wednesday, 30 June at 10am for UK Dates. Tickets available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.
Ahead of the stadium run, Elton will mark his return to the stage this Autumn in Europe
on 1st September
at the Mercedes Benz Arena
in Berlin, then later to North America
on 19 January, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. More details on the previously announced arena dates are available on www.EltonJohn.com/Tours.
Recently winning the 2021 iHeartRadio "Golden Icon" Award, the tour has also received top accolades including the 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Award for "Tour Of The Year," 2020 Pollstar "Major Tour of the Year" and the 2019 Billboard Music
Award for the "Top Rock Tour." The Elton John
Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on 8 September, 2018 and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton's most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, 'Bennie and the Jets,' 'Rocket Man,' 'Tiny Dancer,' and 'Philadelphia Freedom.'
ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD THE FINAL TOUR- EUROPEAN DATES
Friday 27 May 2022 - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Sunday 29 May 2022 - Leipzig, Red Bull Arena
Saturday 4 June 2022 - Milan, San Siro Stadium
Tuesday 7 June 2022 - Horsens, CASA Arena
Thursday
9 June 2022 - Arnhem, GelreDome
Saturday 11 June 2022 - Paris, La Defense Arena
Wednesday 15 June 2022 - Norwich, Carrow Road
Friday 17 June 2022 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
Sunday 19 June 2022 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
Wednesday 29 June 2022 - Swansea, Liberty
Stadium
ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD THE FINAL TOUR- NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
15 July 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
18 July 2022 - Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
23 July 2022 - East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
28 July 2022 - Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium
30 July 2022 - Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field
5 August 2022 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
7 September
2022 - Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
10 September
2022 - Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome
16 September
2022 - Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park
18 September
2022 - Charlotte, NC, Bank of America
Stadium
22 September
2022 - Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
24 September
2022 - Washington, DC, Nationals Park
30 September
2022 - Arlington, TX, Globe
Life Field
2 October 2022 - Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
21 October 2022 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place
29 October 2022 - San Antonio, TX, Alamodome
4 November 2022 - Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park
12 November 2022 - Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field
19 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium
20 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium.