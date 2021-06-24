Diplo Unveils New Track & Video 'Don't Be Afraid'



DJ and producer Damian Lazarus is a mainstay of the electronic music sphere, head of the seminal label Crosstown Rebels and responsible for the celebrated Get Lost and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diplo unveils a new track today, "Don't Be Afraid" with Damian Lazarus and Jungle, via his own deep house label Higher Ground-listen and pre-order the 12" vinyl featuring unannounced forthcoming remixes here. The track arrives alongside a video, directed by J Lloyd of Jungle and Charlie Di Placido-watch below-and is taken from a forthcoming Diplo album."We met Diplo in LA a few years back and got chatting about working together," a member of Jungle says. "We sent him a few ideas that we'd been cooking up and he took a melody and worked it in this banger. We're really happy everyone else can enjoy it now too."The track is the latest in a string of releases on Higher Ground, the house and classic dance label Diplo started in 2019, with more music due imminently. The recently released " One By One " with Elderbrook and Andhim follows three U.S. Dance #1s for Diplo and the label-the Grammy-nominated SIDEPIECE collaboration "On My Mind," " Looking For Me " with Paul Wolford and Kareen Lomax and " Turn Back Time " with Sonny Fodera.Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a member of the now iconic Major Lazer, which most recently released Music Is The Weapon, their first album in five years; one third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over three billion times; and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified " Electricity " with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has worked closely with artists including Beyonce, The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny; continues to helm his own long-running label Mad Decent and tours the world over. In 2020, Diplo debuted his first country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil-now certified Gold-as well as his first ambient album, MMXX.British producer duo Jungle is made up of Josh Lloyd and Tom McFarland whose first two albums-the Gold-certified self-titled debut album from 2014 and their 2018 follow up For Ever-both entered the U.K. Top 10 and have amassed nearly one billion streams and 750,000 equivalent album sales. Jungle has toured the world, sold out major venues and played at festivals such as Coachella and Bonnaroo, and their highly anticipated third LP Loving In Stereo is due August 13.DJ and producer Damian Lazarus is a mainstay of the electronic music sphere, head of the seminal label Crosstown Rebels and responsible for the celebrated Get Lost and Rebel Rave events. His most recent solo album Flourish was released in 2020 via Crosstown Rebels and Higher Ground to critical acclaim and reflects his immersion in a multitude of electronic music scenes over the years.



