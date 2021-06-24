The Effens Release Eerie, Vulnerable New Single 'Punishment'





"The more we do on our own, the more everything has our fingerprint on it." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Effens have unveiled their new single "Punishment" today. Trading the soft and loud dynamics of their past singles for a consistently eerie metallic drone with vulnerable lyrics floating above, "Punishment" dives into the dark world of sabotaging for the sake of control and pushes The Effens even further into a musical lane all their own."'Punishment' is about all the ways someone can control another by 'caring' or 'helping' them. Being a caregiver can become such a deep-rooted part of your identity that you don't actually want the person you are 'caring' for to get better. This song is written from the point of someone who is sabotaging an individual just enough so that they are unable to become independent and will continue to rely on their 'caregiver,'" vocalist Austin Nops shares."Punishment" joins previously released tracks "Venom Denim" and lead single "Eventually" from the band's forthcoming EP of the same name, due out July 30, 2021 via Hidden Pony and the band's own LootBag Records.Across the six tracks which comprise Eventually, a dark, razor-sharp, grunge-glam sound emerges. Combining elements of '90s grunge sneer and early-aughts indie-rock with honeyed pop melodics and contemporary post-punk ingenuity, an unquantifiable element is added to build a grimly glowing and incredibly fun collection of tracks.After years of feverish experimentation, jam space meets and last-minute show fill-ins, The Effens have solidified their lineup with Austin Nops (vocalist and guitarist), Paul Theo (guitar and synth/samples), Hannah Weber (bass and vocals), and Fabian Oblivion (drums).Recording and producing on their own tracks is part of the band's DIY bent. Music videos are self-made on video cameras found by the band; merch is designed and manufactured among the four members; and friends orchestrate on-stage visuals for live performances, augmented by tchotchkes procured by the band from thrift stores."The more we do on our own, the more everything has our fingerprint on it."



